GTA Online players earn 2x rewards on Running Back (Remix)

For a limited time only, GTA Online players can earn double rewards for playing Running Back (Remix).

Adversary Modes are very underrated by the GTA Online community. It's understandable that many players want to focus on heists or running their own business. However, Adversary Modes are a very easy way to make some money in this game. Players don't have to pay anything up front.

Better yet, this week offers several different bonuses for Adversary Modes, such as Running Back (Remix). GTA Online players will earn double in cash and reputation points. All they have to do is open the pause menu, look for the "Jobs" tab, and then find Running Back (Remix) in alphabetical order.

Earn 2x rewards in GTA Online just by playing Running Back (Remix)

Keep in mind that Running Back (Remix) is a slightly different variation of the original mode. This article will provide an overview of how it works. GTA Online players have until March 9th to earn double the rewards just by playing.

How to play

Running Back (Remix) involves two different teams on top of raised platforms. At the end of each platform is the end zone. The only way for teams to score points is by driving into the end zone before the time limit runs out.

Everybody will be put into Pegassi Tezeracts, with the exception of a single player. Their job is to drive Benefactor Panto into the end zone. Meanwhile, their team must protect them from the other team. Players need to carefully strategize their approach, whether it's offensively or defensively.

Each team gets four attempts to reach the end zone. By the end of the game, the team with the most points wins. Win or lose, both wins will get double the rewards this week. All they have to do is play this Adversary Mode.

Map locations

Here are the seven maps available for this Adversary Mode:

I : Above the Alamo Sea

: Above the Alamo Sea II : From Pillbox Hill to Hawick

: From Pillbox Hill to Hawick III : From La Puerta to Pillbox Hill

: From La Puerta to Pillbox Hill VI : From Sisyphus Theater to La Fuente Blanca in Vinewood Hills

: From Sisyphus Theater to La Fuente Blanca in Vinewood Hills V : From the Zancudo Bridge to the Fort Zancudo Approach Road

: From the Zancudo Bridge to the Fort Zancudo Approach Road VI : From the Lake Vinewood Estates to past the Galileo Observatory

: From the Lake Vinewood Estates to past the Galileo Observatory VII: From Little Seoul to Mission Row

All of these platforms are raised high above in the sky, with some minor variations depending on the map.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul