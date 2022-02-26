GTA Online players will feel the walls closing in on them with Trap Door, an Adversary Mode that offers double the rewards this week.

Trap Door was first introduced back in 2018. It was part of a weekly event for the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series. This Adversary Mode definitely sets itself apart, thanks to a unique set of rules. GTA Online players will have to carefully time when they eliminate their opponents.

Of course, Rockstar Games isn't going to highlight this mode without a financial incentive. From now until March 2, players will receive double the money and reputation. Trap Door can be an unexpectedly fun way to rise up in the rankings for GTA Online.

For the rest of this week, GTA Online players earn 2x rewards for Trap Door

This Adversary Mode is a decent way to make some good money. Double the cash and reputation goes a long way in GTA Online. More importantly, players can try something completely different with this event.

How to play

Trap Door is a team game with the following player format:

Number of players : Minumum of two, maximum of 16

: Minumum of two, maximum of 16 Number of teams: Minumum of two, maximum of four

GTA Online players will start on a raised platform, which will be divided into different sections. Unlike most Adversary Modes, players do not score points here. They also cannot eliminate other targets by just shooting them down.

Instead, there are red zones across the entire map. Whenever a player is taken out, they will respawn in a random location. They must stay away from the red zones, since those platforms will drop every 30 seconds. The only way to eliminate someone in Trap Door is for them to fall off the red zone.

Winners are decided by whichever team is left standing. Regardless of who wins or loses, players will be given double the rewards this week.

Map locations

The game offers a good variety of maps for this Adversary Mode. There is a grand total of seven locations:

I : Above the Alamo Sea

: Above the Alamo Sea II : Above Vespucci Beach

: Above Vespucci Beach III : Above the Terminal

: Above the Terminal IV : Above Elysian Island

: Above Elysian Island V : Above Procopio Beach

: Above Procopio Beach VI : Above the San Chianski Mountain Range

: Above the San Chianski Mountain Range VII: Above the Palomino Highlands

Players can get started by finding Trap Door through Jobs or Playlists. Alternatively, they can also look for a marker on the map.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul