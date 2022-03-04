GTA Online players earn x2 rewards for Gerald’s Last Play

GTA Online players can help out with Gerald's Last Play and earn double the rewards this week.

In the earliest days of GTA Online, Gerald was among the very few mission givers. He gave players just enough money to get themselves situated in Los Santos. Several updates later, players can now return the favor with Gerald's Last Play. These are the last series of missions he gives the player.

From now until March 9, players who complete Gerald's Last Play will earn double the money and reputation. It's a respectable way to move up the ranks, which can be difficult to do in GTA Online. Players who take up the offer will also have several missions to choose from.

Gerald's Last Play to give 2x rewards for GTA Online players

Gerald's apartment is located in Casa Cristina, Strawberry. From this point forward, players will be given a wide range of tasks depending on the mission. Here's a brief look at what's in store with Gerald's Last Play.

There are six missions in total

A maximum of four players can take part in these GTA Online missions. Players can either wait for a call or be the ones to give him a call.

Gerald will offer players the following missions should they accept his offer:

Bad Companies : Eliminate the Salva gang in a local construction site

: Eliminate the Salva gang in a local construction site Deal With It : Go to a nearby deal, find the drugs in some crates, then destroy the evidence.

: Go to a nearby deal, find the drugs in some crates, then destroy the evidence. End Product : Get inside a Mule Custom, wait for buyers to arrive at the deal, then protect the vehicle and find a new location

: Get inside a Mule Custom, wait for buyers to arrive at the deal, then protect the vehicle and find a new location Fast Peddling : Steal a few drugs and run back to Gerald's apartment

: Steal a few drugs and run back to Gerald's apartment Go Figure : Find a van, head to a university, look for action figures, then bring the van back to Gerald's apartment

: Find a van, head to a university, look for action figures, then bring the van back to Gerald's apartment Make Ends Meet: Go to a slaughterhouse, crack open a safe, and eliminate a gang boss

These missions shouldn't take very long to complete. Before they know it, players will receive their double rewards in no time.

These missions can be done solo or within a team

Whether players like to go alone or bring a friend, Gerald's Last Play gives them a chance to do both. Not every player wants to rely on randoms, which is what makes this a convenient feature. These online missions are perfectly feasible in a solo mode.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi