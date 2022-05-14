GTA Online players randomly got $500k from Rockstar, and they don't know why

GTA Online players may have noticed that Rockstar has recently given them $500,000.

This latest development is seemingly out of nowhere. Players may start up the game only to receive a message from Rockstar themselves. A grand total of $500,000 has just been sent to their bank account.

Of course, this mainly applies to console players. Based on Twitter reactions, multiple PC players haven't received their rewards. It's currently unknown why this is happening in the first place. Regardless, players can definitely appreciate the free money.

Rockstar just gave GTA Online players $500k

Nick @GhillieYT Wut da hell? I can't remember where this is from lol Wut da hell? I can't remember where this is from lol https://t.co/GKPnBONub7

YouTuber GhillieMaster just noticed that he was rewarded $500,000 for seemingly no reason. Console players may have also gotten this message by now. With that in mind, he went around asking everybody what was going on.

Players don't know the reason why

Nick @GhillieYT Nick @GhillieYT Wut da hell? I can't remember where this is from lol Wut da hell? I can't remember where this is from lol https://t.co/GKPnBONub7 After hours, and asking GTAForums. No one has figured out where the money has come from. It’s not GTA+, I don’t have that lol. It’s a mystery. twitter.com/ghillieyt/stat… After hours, and asking GTAForums. No one has figured out where the money has come from. It’s not GTA+, I don’t have that lol. It’s a mystery. twitter.com/ghillieyt/stat…

GhillieMaster couldn't find any concrete answers to his questions. Nobody really knows why Rockstar decided to give players money in GTA Online. He went to GTA Forums, but alas they didn't know, either.

It would be reasonable to believe that it's a GTA+ reward, since the website lists a bonus of $500,000. However, GhillieMaster doesn't have GTA+ membership, yet he still received the rewards. This is a rather peculiar mystery for GTA Online players. Of course, free money is still free money.

Right now, players can only speculate

dash @dash_GTA @GhillieYT I got it too, already had my gta+ 500k earlier this month. I think maybe it was for NOT doing the RP glitch lmao. @GhillieYT I got it too, already had my gta+ 500k earlier this month. I think maybe it was for NOT doing the RP glitch lmao.

$500,000 is a lot of money to spend in this game. Players won't be complaining about where they got it from. With that said, there has to be a reason why Rockstar gave it to them.

Some players speculated that Rockstar wanted to thank them for not abusing the RP glitch. Keep in mind that they just hit a reset wave on those players. Meanwhile, others believe that Rockstar accidentally gave it away.

Either way, it doesn't really matter in the long run. Rockstar isn't going to just take away all that money. Players should just enjoy their free cash rewards. They can spend it on anything from vehicle upgrades to nice apartments.

PC players may have been excluded

Dano @danoskc @GhillieYT I even got 500K on my xbox one character and my xbox series x character but no 500K on pc @GhillieYT I even got 500K on my xbox one character and my xbox series x character but no 500K on pc

Some players have noticed that Rockstar only gave the free money to console owners. The above Twitter user has accounts on both the Xbox consoles and the PC. However, they only received the rewards on the consoles.

PK @pkally_60 @GhillieYT wait wait wait.. when is my $500K coming in the mail??? I'm on PC and I didn't get it :( @GhillieYT wait wait wait.. when is my $500K coming in the mail??? I'm on PC and I didn't get it :(

Other players have also had this issue in GTA Online. Perhaps the developers only intended to give away $500,000 to console players. Nonetheless, PC players are left in the dust right now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

