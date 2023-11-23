GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (November 23 to November 29)

A new GTA Online weekly update will be released later today, November 23, 2023. However, its details, such as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Car, have been revealed ahead of time. Rockstar Games seemingly informs some prominent community members about such details beforehand, which helps players in preparing for the weekly update before it goes live.

The Podium Vehicle for this week is the Ubermacht Rhinehart, a car that falls in the game's Sedan category. As for the LS Car Meet Prize Car, players will have the Annis Remus up for grabs through November 29, 2023.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Car revealed as Ubermacht Rhinehart and Annis Remus, respectively (November 23 - November 29, 2023)

According to X (formerly Twitter) user @GTASeries, the upcoming GTA Online weekly update, which should go live around 3 AM PT, will have the Ubermacht Rhinehart and Annis Remus as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Car, respectively.

Once the weekly update goes live, players will find the Ubermacht Rhinehart on the Diamond Casino Podium. To win it, they will have to spin The Lucky Wheel. However, it can only be spun once every 24 hours, with just a one in 20 chance of winning the Podium Vehicle.

To win the LS Car Meet Prize Car this week, players will have to rank inside the top three in the LS Car Meet Series races for three days in a row. Both the Podium Vehicle and Prize Car will be available through November 29, 2023.

Details about the reported Podium Vehicle and Prize Car

The Ubermacht Rhinehart debuted in October 2022 and is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,598,000. It is one of the BMW-based cars in GTA Online and can hit an impressive top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

The Annis Remus, on the other hand, was added in July 2021 and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 or for a Trade Price of $1,027,500. As for its top speed, the Remus can reach 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h).

