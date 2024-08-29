GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (August 29 to September 4, 2024)

Rockstar Games just released the latest weekly update moments ago, restocking the GTA Online Podium Vehicles and Prize Ride with new automobiles. From now (August 29) until September 4, 2024, gamers have a great opportunity to bag a free Declasse Draugur, a popular off-roader, as the Podium Vehicle of the week. They must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours for a chance to win it.

Additionally, the Principe Lectro motorcycle comes back into the limelight as the Prize Ride of the week. One must compete in the LS Car Meet Series and get the top two positions for two straight days to claim the bike.

Read on to learn more about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride, both of which will remain available throughout the week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle (until September 4, 2024): Declasse Draugur

With the new GTA Online weekly update in effect, players can get one of the most popular off-road rides in the game as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle – the Declasse Draugur. The design of this off-roader is based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept. Rockstar added it in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC update.

According to testing done by Broughy1322, the Declasse Draugur can attain a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.262. The high ground clearance and torque make it a popular choice among players who enjoy roaming the map.

Prize Ride of the Week: Principe Lectro

The Principe Lectro is a forgotten motorcycle in Grand Theft Auto Online. It debuted back in 2015 as part of the Heists update and drew major inspiration from the real-life Ducati Streetfighter S. However, it also seemingly derived design inspiration from the MV Agusta Brutale series.

On the performance front, the Principe Lectro can reach a top speed of 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:03.729. The best part about the bike is the KERS boost it comes equipped with. This helps players gain high speed for a brief moment.

Rockstar will change the aforementioned GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride next week on September 5, 2024.

