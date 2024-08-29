GTA Online weekly update for August 29-September 4, 2024, released

The last GTA Online weekly update for August 2024 is finally live today, August 29, 2024, and Rockstar Games is giving some of the best bonuses and discounts ever seen together in a while. Bunker owners are in for a treat as they can earn 2x rewards on Bunker Sell Missions and Bunker Research Missions. They can also enjoy an increased research speed till September 4, 2024. Moreover, Dax is back with double cash and RP bonuses for everyone who helps him via Fooligan Jobs throughout the week.

Deadline adversary mode is back into the limelight with 2x money and RP rewards to all participants this week. Up to 40% discount can be claimed in the newest set of discounts, including cars and vehicles, in the new GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about Bunker bonuses (August 29-September 4, 2024)

2x Cash and RP:

Bunker Sell Missions

Bunker Research Missions (Agent 14)

Fooligan Jobs

Deadline Adversary Mode

2x Boost:

Bunker Research Speed

Players can still participate in the new Assault on ATT-16 game mode and earn around $100,000 on winning it.

List of featured vehicles and cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (August 29-September 4, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Pegassi Vacca

Bravado Verlierer

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Lampadati Tigon

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Overflod Pipistrello

Annis Euros X32

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Declasse Draugur

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Principe Lectro

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Coil Cyclone II HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Vysser Neo

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Obey 10F (The McTony Robbery)

Fathom FR36 (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Canis Seminole Frontier (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Time Trials for the week:

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Supers Premium Race – Taking Off

Regular Time Trial – Observatory

The newest sedan Benefactor Vorschlaghammer can still be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

List of all items on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (August 29-September 4, 2024)

40% off:

Lampadati Tigon

30% off:

Vapid Flash GT

Declasse Weaponised Tampa

HVY Nightshark

BF Dune FAV

Progen T20

Nagasaki Shotaro

Grenade Launcher (Gun Van)

Bunkers

Bunker Upgrades and Modifications

Gamers should note that all the aforementioned bonuses, vehicles, and discounts will be changed next week on September 5, 2024.

Also Check: GTA Online Spray Paint Locations Today

