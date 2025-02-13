GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (February 13 to 19, 2025)

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride are now available to claim thanks to the latest weekly update by Rockstar Games. Until February 19, 2025, players have an opportunity to grab the BF Club as the Podium Vehicle from The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel. Similarly, one can win an Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car by winning the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

To help players better understand the vehicles, the article shares brief details about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride of the week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is BF Club: Design and performance (February 13 to 19, 2025)

Trending

The BF Club has returned to the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. Initially added in 2020 with the Los Santos Summer Special DLC update, this two-seater compact car highly resembles the real-life Volkswagen Polo Mk1, with some design cues seemingly taken from:

First-generation Ford Fiesta XR2

Zastava Yugo Koral

SEAT 133

1984–2009 South African CitiGolf

1983 Toyota AE86

In terms of performance, the automobile is considered one of the best compact cars in the game. According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.600. It also doesn’t seem to suffer from strange handling commonly found in some other compacts.

Those who don’t want to win the BF Club as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle can directly buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

Also Check: Vapid Firebolt ASP

GTA Online Prize Ride of the Week is Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8: Design and performance (February 13 to 19, 2025)

The latest Prize Ride of the week is Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 – a two-seater muscle car that has been a part of Los Santos since 2022’s The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. It is seemingly based on the real-life 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird.

The in-game files suggest that the vehicle runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox. It possesses a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 1:06.817. Furthermore, the ride can provide an excellent driving experience due to its impeccable handling.

Rockstar will once again change the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride next week on February 20, 2025.

Also Check: Valentine's Day update 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback