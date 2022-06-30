GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for June 30, 2022

GTA Online gamers will be able to test their luck and apply their skills as a new weekly update is here. While the bonuses, discounts, and offers have been reset like always, the Diamond Casino Podium vehicle remains unchanged as the Dinka RT 3000 holds its spot for the second week running.

The Los Santos Car Meet Prize ride has been refreshed as the Bravado Gauntlet Classic replaces the Vapid FMJ. Here's everything players need to know about these rides ahead of the update.

GTA Online Prize and Podium rides for June 30 revealed

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



3x GTA$ on

- Independence Day Land Races



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Running Back (Remix)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Lester Contact Missions



Free Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute

The Diamond Casino podium vehicle remains unchanged this week as the RT3000 stands its ground. GTA Online players get another seven tries to win this classic tuner. Due to its popularity, not many gamers will be unhappy with this vehicle's extended stay at the podium.

The Los Santos Car Meet, however, has received a new Prize Ride in the form of the Bravado Gauntlet Classic. Players will have to register a top-five finish in the Street Race Series races for three days in a row to win this car for free.

Dinka RT3000

A two-door roadster, the RT3000 takes its styling cues from the real-life Honda S2000, hence, the similar name. This iconic car is a huge hit with tuner fans as Rockstar Games designed it to be as identical to the real deal as possible.

Sporting an inline-4 engine, the RT3000 also uses a 6-speed gearbox and a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. As a zippy and maneuverable ride, the car redlines at 119.3 mph and completes a Broughy lap within 1:06.967.

The RT3000 is not built for street or track racing. However, the car demands a lot of respect in the GTA Online car community owing to its heritage and awesome drifting capabilities.

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

GTA Online's love for classic American muscle cars never seems to end. The Bravado Gauntlet Classic tried to replicate the real-life first-generation Dodge Challenger. Being named the Prize Ride for the first week of July fits nicely as the American Independence Day is right around the corner.

At the car's heart sits a single-cam V8 engine married to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. The Classic can easily reach speeds of up to 109 mph and can even complete a Broughy lap within 1:12.574.

While the Gauntlet Classic is not exactly built for racing, it does feature a custom variant that can be unlocked at Benny's Original Motorworks. Here, it can be transformed into the Gauntlet Classic Custom, one of the best Benny's vehicles in the game, with many more customization options and upgrades.

