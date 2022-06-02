GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for June 2, 2022

GTA Online players can thank the devs for the great pair of vehicles up on the Casino Podium and Car Meet Slamtruck this week.

The featured vehicles aren't exactly new, as they were released quite a while back. However, newer players will finally get the chance to place these OG vehicles in their garages.

This week, players will see the Pegassi Infernus Classic sitting atop the Diamond Casino Podium and the Vapid GB200 on the Los Santos Car Meet Slam Truck.

GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for June 2, 2022

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: GB200 (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: Banshee



4x GTA$ & RP on

- A Superyacht Life Missions



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Drop Zone Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

The Free Spin on the Luck Wheel at the Diamond Casino will give GTA players seven tries to claim the Pegassi Infernus Classic. Newer players must make it a point to log in each day to at least spin the wheel.

The Infernus is an OG vehicle as far as the Grand Theft Auto Series is concerned because it has been a part of previous games as well.

The LS Car Meet, on the other hand, features the zippy Vapid GB200 as the Prize Ride this week. Players must finish within the top three spots for three consecutive days to take this baby home. This shouldn't be hard since players can have a go at the races as many times as they like.

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Top Speed: 118 mph (13th in Sports Classics)

Lap Time: 1:06.267 (7th in Sports Classics)

Price: $915K (Legendary Motorsport)

Being a part of the Pegassi stable, the Infernus Classic takes multiple styling cues from Lamborghinis in real life. The most notable inspirations include the Lamborghini Diablo and Cizeta V16T. It is a two-door sports classic car that was added to GTA Online via the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

The overall sharp, edgy and boxy design doesn't stop the Infernus Classic from being aerodynamic. Its lackluster performance in terms of top speed is compensated for by its impressive handling.

Being heavy, the Infernus Classic sticks to the road and hardly ever over or understeers. The car sports a rear-engine and rear-wheel-drive layout.

Customization-wise, the Infernus Classic has quite a few options to choose from, including body kits, engine covers, engine blocks and much more. It sports retro pop-up headlights as well.

Vapid GB200

Top Speed: 114.25 mph (71st in Sports)

Lap Time: 1:06.767 (62nd in Sports)

Price: $940K (Legendary Motorsport)

The Vapid GB200 was added to GTA Online via the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update in 2018. The styling cues have been picked up from the Ford RS200 and the rally legend Second Generation Subaru Impreza (pre-facelift version).

The rally-spec car has an average acceleration that is lent by the single-cam turbocharged V6 engine. However, the GB200 makes up for it when it comes to handling, as the all-wheel-drive layout performs superbly well both on and off the tarmac.

Like all other rally-spec cars in the game, the GB200 also features tons of interchangeable cosmetic items, including trunks, spoilers, liveries, mudguards and much more.

