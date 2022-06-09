GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for June 9, 2022

Today's weekly update looks a bit more optimistic for car fans in GTA Online. This is primarily due to the fact that this week's Podium and Prize Ride vehicles are far superior to those from previous weeks.

From June 9 to June 15, 2022, the Dewbauchee Specter is the Prize Ride, and the Överflöd Entity XF is the Podium Ride. Discounts on multiple Dewbauchee and Överflöd cars are also available during this time.

Here's a more in-depth look at these two vehicles and a summary of the test drive vehicles.

All the details about GTA Online's latest Podium and Prize Ride cars

Dewbauchee and Överflöd vehicles are the norm this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: Cyclone II



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Casino Work

- Casino Story Missions

- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary

- Gerald Contact Missions

- Pursuit Races



Free Members Party for Casino Penthouse

#GTAOnline Podium: Entity XFPrize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: Cyclone II2x GTA$ & RP on- Casino Work- Casino Story Missions- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary- Gerald Contact Missions- Pursuit RacesFree Members Party for Casino Penthouse Podium: Entity XFPrize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: Cyclone II2x GTA$ & RP on- Casino Work- Casino Story Missions- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary- Gerald Contact Missions- Pursuit RacesFree Members Party for Casino Penthouse#GTAOnline https://t.co/yK9DkMIBpb

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar seems to have focused specifically on Dewbauchee and Överflöd, two in-game car manufacturers known for producing excellent sports cars. The Prize Ride, the Podium Ride, two of the three test track vehicles, and the cars on discount belong to either of these two manufacturers.

Prize Ride - Dewbauchee Specter

The Dewbauchee Specter is a two-door sports car based on the Aston Martin DB10, with design cues from the Porsche 918 and Aston Martin One-77. The vehicle performs admirably, as one would expect from an exotic sports car, and is one of the best in its class.

The Specter bears a lot of similarities with other Dewbauchee models, notably the Seven-70, which has a very similar overall design. It's also often overshadowed by the Seven-70, as players choose to buy the Seven-70 over the Specter.

For $252,000, the Specter can be upgraded to its custom variant. It gains improved speed and acceleration, and weight reduction results in improved handling. The Specter normally costs $599,000 in GTA Online and converting it usually costs a total of $851,000.

Podium Ride - Överflöd Entity XF

The Koenigsegg CCX is the main inspiration for the Överflöd Entity XF. It does, however, borrow design cues from the Porsche Carrera GT, Koenigsegg Agera, and Silvia S15.

The Entity XF can achieve an extremely high speed of 121.5 mph, exceeding many other supercars. It is by no means the fastest supercar in the game, but it can outrun several other supercars in terms of acceleration. It also boasts outstanding weight distribution and traction due to its all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

GTA Online players can usually buy the Entity XF for $795,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Test drive vehicles and more details

The test track vehicles for this week are the Karin Sultan Classic, the Överflöd Autarch, and the Överflöd Entity XF. Meanwhile, the Coil Cyclone II is the Premium Test Ride vehicle for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

In addition, GTA Online also offers 50% and 30% discounts on multiple Dewbauchee and Överflöd vehicles this week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far