GTA Online's new update leak hints at changes in sell limit for personal vehicles: Everything you need to know

GTA Online got a new weekly update that has significantly changed how the Daily Sell Limit for personal vehicles works. This is important since anybody who regularly does certain duplication glitches will now have to be more careful when selling mass quantities of their dupes. Similarly, any casual player seeking to offload their personal vehicles has to be more cautious lest they trigger a block from selling for a while.

This article will include the latest news that GTA Online players should know about this hidden change. Rockstar Games didn't announce anything in their August 17, 2023, Newswire article, but data miners have discovered the updated Daily Sell Limit that is shown below.

Note: This article is based on a leak by a reputed data miner.

GTA Online received some changes to the Daily Sell Limit for personal vehicles in the latest update

Expand Tweet

The recent GTA Online Weekly Update changed how the Daily Sell Limit works with personal vehicles, as shown in this Tweet. There is a threshold where players need to avoid selling more than three cars within two hours. Gamers without a history of hitting this limit have to cross the threshold ten times to get to Exploit Level 1.

In case the above Tweet is too small for you to view or if it's taken down, here's a summary of each Exploit Level and the number of personal vehicles sold within it:

Exploit Level 0: 40 → 30

40 → 30 Exploit Level 1: 10 → 6

10 → 6 Exploit Level 2: 8 → 4

8 → 4 Exploit Level 3: 6 → 3

6 → 3 Exploit Level 4: 9 → 3

9 → 3 Exploit Level 5: 9 → 2

9 → 2 Exploit Level 6: 9 → 2

9 → 2 Exploit Level 7: 3 → 2

The numbers on the left were the old values, while the figures on the right are the updated ones. Basically, it's now easier to hit the Daily Sell Limit. The punishment is also more severe as the time necessary for reducing the Exploit Level went from 60 hours to 120 hours.

A Sales Time Frame (which blocks you from selling personal vehicles) was thankfully lowered from 30 hours to 24 hours.

Why is this important?

Expand Tweet

Many GTA Online money glitches focusing on car duplication will be less profitable since it would be much easier to hit the Daily Sell Limit now. The data shown above even references how it was called "CAR_FOR_EXPLOIT" since most people who sold a ton of personal vehicles in a short time did so because of a bug.

The average player who seldom sells cars won't have to worry about this at all. If you plan on taking advantage of a current or future duplication glitch, make sure to look up the new values to avoid getting your GTA Online account flagged.

Expand Tweet

To be safe, GTA Online players can sell three cars every two hours, up to eight every 24 hours. You can still duplicate vehicles in the meantime and store them in one of your garages as you wait to sell more later.

All the numbers expressed in this article can be changed in a future weekly update, so make sure to look up the latest news if you plan on bypassing the Daily Sell Limit for personal vehicles.

Until then, everything listed here was relevant when the August 17, 2023, update came out.

Poll : Do you regularly do duplication glitches when they're around? Yes No 0 votes