GTA Online Albany Brigham is one of the two vehicles yet to be released as drip-feed, but it seems players have unearthed its appearance and performance figures. Famous data miner and GTA enthusiast Liam released footage of the unreleased vehicle on Twitter today, where he drives it around Los Santos. As per his research, Rockstar Games is set to release it at the upcoming Halloween event update next month.

The vehicle is part of the San Andreas Mercenaries summer DLC released in June 2023.

Albany Brigham is one of the longest vehicles, as per the latest GTA Online leak

As seen in the above-mentioned tweet, Liam shared the video footage showcasing the unreleased Albany Brigham. The clip starts with the car leaving the LS Customs shop. Coated in beautiful white with a green livery, its unique horn is definitely worth a mention.

Despite the tendency of understeering while turning, the vehicle performs pretty well on the open roads of Los Santos. While its actual top speed remains unknown at the moment, the Albany Brigham seems to be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online on a straight road.

While the footage shows a customized variant of the Albany Brigham, the in-game files reveal the base statistics of the unique ride.

Everything known about Albany Brigham so far

The Albany Brigham is a four-seater vehicle in the game. The latest design of this beauty is inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor

1959 Cadillac Fleetwood/Series 70 (7th generation)

1959 Superior-Cadillac

1963 Cadillac Series 62

The unique horn sounds seem to be based on the Ectomobile from the Ghostbuster franchise. According to the in-game files, the Brigham runs on an RWD engine with a top speed of 84.51 mph (136.00 km/h). It will also be classified in the muscle category instead of classic sports.

Players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a whopping price of $1,499,000, making GTA Online money glitches worth checking.

