GTA Online is safe to play on PC despite the recent leak, claims insider

The recent GTA 5 source code leak has become the buzz of the internet as the community is scrambling for more information. While the data miners have dug up information about unreleased and canceled content, some players are worried that hackers might use the source code and other information for malicious tasks and attack the players in GTA Online.

While this does seem like a big concern, an insider and a trustworthy source of information regarding Grand Theft Auto and other Rockstar Games titles, Tez2, has confirmed that the online multiplayer is safe to play. Replying to a query on one of the GTA forums, he said:

"Rockstar has been prioritizing anything that may result in cases where an exploit could endanger the players. Like the heavy focus on patching out crash methods and the focus on addressing concerns with script events."

He continued by saying:

"The good news is that Rockstar, in addition to fighting cheaters the usual way, is shifting more towards having other clients report a cheater. And invite-only lobbies are more safe than before."

This news should be comforting for players who spend much time completing missions or role-playing in Grand Theft Auto Online. The source code leaks, while concerning, will not affect the players in the multiplayer lobbies.

Rockstar Games has taken measures to ensure GTA Online players' safety

Amidst all the misinformation and rumors circulating on the internet regarding the recent GTA 5 source code leaks, @videotechuk_ on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the codes and files were leaked in 2022. They have only resurfaced recently and have become public.

That said, the fact remains that the codes are old, and Rockstar Games is already aware of the leak. They have also implemented new features that have made the private lobbies safer than before. This means that players in the online multiplayer have nothing to worry about.

Tez2 confirmed that Grand Theft Auto Online is safe to play (Image via GTA Forums/Tez2)

Players were concerned that hackers and cheaters might use this opportunity to create new cheats to ruin the game for everyone. Since the codes are old, they are practically useless for this particular group.

Apart from these concerns, most fans are angry at Rockstar Games for canceling tons of DLCs for the single-player mode of the game. On top of that, the leak also showed that other games like Bully 2, Midnight Club 5, and Agent were in active development before getting scrapped.

While the constant hacks on big video game development companies like Rockstar Games, Ubisoft, and Insomniac Games are concerning, Grand Theft Auto fans are more interested in knowing more about the alleged GTA 6 voice actor.

