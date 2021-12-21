GTA Online players earn $200k through Security Contracts

For a limited time only, GTA Online players can earn a financial bonus in Security Contracts.

Rockstar says players can establish their credibility by completing a few Contract DLC missions. All they need to do is buy an Agency property and access their main computer. They will be given a list of Security Contracts to deal with. Players will have a total of six different mission types.

Rockstar is offering $200,000 to anybody who completes three Security Contracts. GTA Online players have until December 22 to reap their rewards. In addition to the extra $200,000, players will also collect varying bonuses for each mission. Here's what they need to know about this event.

How to earn $200k through GTA Online Security Contracts

Completing a Security Contract will unlock the VIP Contracts. Even without a financial incentive, players still need to do these missions. Otherwise, they won't be able to play as Franklin and Lamar. This article will go over the basic requirements to securing that $200,000 bonus.

Complete three Security Contracts by December 22

Cement your rep by completing three Security Contracts between today and December 22 to earn a bonus of GTA$200K. The F. Clinton & Partner "celebrity solutions Agency" is new to the scene – complete Security Contracts to establish your credibility.

There are six total Security Contracts in GTA Online's Agency. Players can access their computer to find three randomized missions. Of course, they need to be registered as either a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

Players can always refresh the results by logging off from their computer. Here are the various types of Security Contracts in GTA Online:

Asset Protection : Protect cargo shipments from enemy waves

: Protect cargo shipments from enemy waves Gang Termination : Go to a gang hideout and eliminate them

: Go to a gang hideout and eliminate them Liquidize Assets : Destroy several assets from rival businesses

: Destroy several assets from rival businesses Recover Valuables : Crack open a safe and steal the goods

: Crack open a safe and steal the goods Rescue Operation : Rescue a client within a search zone

: Rescue a client within a search zone Vehicle Recovery: Take out rival gangs and retrieve a vehicle

There isn't much time to collect these bonus rewards. According to Rockstar, GTA Online players have until December 22.

When is the money available?

$200k is decent money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the three Security Contracts are completed, the money will be sent to the player within 72 hours. It will still appear even if the player completes these missions on the last possible day.

However, this limited-time offer can only be applied once. Players better act quickly since December 22 is fast approaching. $200,000 can be used to cover the cost of expensive items, such as the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Stay tuned for more surprises

Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.



Out now: Prepare for an out-of-body experience...Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 Prepare for an out-of-body experience... Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract. Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/IXfWmbsQpH

GTA Online isn't just offering hefty rewards to its players. The Contract will feature several more surprises in the near future. Players certainly welcomed the Short Trip missions, where they can finally play as Franklin and Lamar. Thankfully, the surprises aren't just going to end there.

Rockstar is promising the following in the next few weeks:

"...new vehicles, holiday gifts, a new Adversary Mode featuring familiar faces, and even more surprises at Record A Studios."

In the meantime, GTA Online players can celebrate with their extra $200,000. They just need to complete three Security Contracts.

