GTA Online Short Trips give double rewards to players this week (April 20-26)

GTA Online enthusiasts who want to do Short Trips should be pleased to know that it gives double rewards from April 20-26, 2023. This means gamers can receive 2x cash and RP for these jobs throughout the entirety of this week's update. Three missions are relevant to these bonuses: Seed Capital, Fire It Up, and OG Kush.

There was once a time when Short Trips required players to complete The Contract: Dr. Dre to do these jobs, but that hasn't been the case since February 11, 2022. Therefore, anybody is eligible to do these jobs if they're interested. This news story will cover everything you need to know about these missions.

GTA Online Short Trips will give double money and RP from April 20-26, 2023

The official Rockstar Games Newswire article for the April 20 weekly update states:

"Take a hit in the back room of Record A Studios and embark on Short Trips — play as Franklin and Lamar to earn 2X GTA$ and RP."

If you wish to start Short Trips anywhere in GTA Online, here is how you can do these jobs:

Pause the game. Go to Online and select Jobs. Pick Play Job, then Rockstar Created, and Missions after that. Scroll down and pick any of the three Short Trips missions.

Here is a brief description of each of the missions:

Seed Capital: Franklin and Lamar try to take back one of Lamar's trucks, but it explodes in the end.

Fire It Up: Franklin and Lamar destroy some of the Vagos' weed, race each other, and steal a Youga Classic.

OG Kush: Franklin and Lamar meet Jimmy Boston and Marnie Allen. The former duo has to deal with some Vagos, and then do a brief publicity stunt for LD Organics.

GTA Online players can complete these missions in any order. If need be, they can just repeat the same jobs all the time.

It is vital to note that all of these missions require two players. You cannot do them solo. Similarly, groups of three or more cannot participate, as the point of these jobs is that one person plays as Franklin and the other as Lamar.

If players want something else to do, there are some other jobs and activities that got bonuses for this week's update in GTA Online. The following section will highlight those buffs and when they will end.

Other bonuses offered this week in GTA Online

Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: The competitive chaos in Los Santos intensifies this week.Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: rsg.ms/bc449ce The competitive chaos in Los Santos intensifies this week. Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: rsg.ms/bc449ce https://t.co/FJ2HAAEKKc

Here is a list of all the other bonuses provided in this week's update for GTA Online:

3x cash and RP on Shake Up and Top Marks Deathmatches

2x supplies from Weed Farm Resupply Missions

2x production rate for Weed Farms

3x cash and RP for Lamar's Contact Missions

2x cash and RP for RC Bandito Races

3x cash and RP on select Community Series jobs

All of these buffed moneymakers will be reverted on April 27, 2023. Take advantage of them while they last. There is plenty of content for solo players to do this week, even if they cannot do Short Trips by themselves.

