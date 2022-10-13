List of GTA Online cars at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (October 13-19, 2022)

GTA Online's weekly update has added several vehicles to both dealerships. Players can purchase and test-drive top-tier premium vehicles directly from the dealerships this week.

The Luxury Autos dealership has exhibited the Ubermacht Rhinehart and the Lampadati Tigon. Simeon has also added five stylish vehicles to his showroom.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport has released the Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, and Dominator GTT to its customers.

GTA Online showrooms bring new vehicles this week

Rockstar Games unveiled seven new vehicles in the showrooms this week. As is customary, players can only see and buy from the Luxury Autos dealership, whereas Simeon offers test drives before selling his vehicles.

Luxury Autos

Ubermacht Rhinehart

Price: $1.5 million

Top speed: 97.68 mph

The Ubermacht Rhinehart is a sedan car modeled after the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21). It has a four-person seating capacity and an eight-speed transmission engine. The vehicle's all-wheel drive and evenly distributed torque make it a fast sedan in GTA Online.

Lampadati Tigon

Price: $2.3 million

Top speed: 125.75 mph

The Lampadati Tigon is a stylish supercar with high top speed and is based on real-life cars, De Tomaso P7 and Ultima RS. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a seven-speed transmission system. The Tigon has a rear-wheel drive layout and is one of the best cars to race with.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Nagasaki Outlaw

Price: $951,000-$1.2 million

Top speed: 90.50 mph

The Nagasaki Outlaw is a two-seater off-road vehicle. It's inspired by the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. The flat-twin engine, three-speed transmission, and all-wheel drive layout make it ideal for off-road races in GTA Online.

Dinka Veto Classic

Price: $895,000

Top speed: 78.80 mph

The Veto Classic is primarily a free-roaming go-kart. It is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with only one gear. Players can use it to have fun with other players.

Vapid Guardian

Price: $375,000

Top speed: 100.50 mph

The Vapid Guardian is a heavy-duty industrial and off-road vehicle in GTA Online with a four-cylinder turbo diesel engine and a six-speed transmission. The Guardian is inspired by real-life Ford F-650 and GMC Kodiak.

Karin Kuruma

Price: $95,000-$126,350

Top speed: 112.00 mph

Kuruma is a classic sports car with a modeled twin-cam straight six engine and a six-speed transmission. It has a good handbrake response and can be used to drift through corners in races.

Vapid Dominator GTT

Price: $915,000-$1.2 million

Top speed: 115.50 mph

Vapid Dominator GTT is a V8-powered two-door muscle car. GTA Online players can take it to the LS Car Meet and equip it with low-grip tires and a lowered stance for an excellent drifting performance.

