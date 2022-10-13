List of GTA Online cars at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (October 13-19, 2022)

GTA Online's weekly update has added several vehicles to both dealerships. Players can purchase and test-drive top-tier premium vehicles directly from the dealerships this week.
The Luxury Autos dealership has exhibited the Ubermacht Rhinehart and the Lampadati Tigon. Simeon has also added five stylish vehicles to his showroom.
Premium Deluxe Motorsport has released the Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, and Dominator GTT to its customers.
GTA Online showrooms bring new vehicles this week
Rockstar Games unveiled seven new vehicles in the showrooms this week. As is customary, players can only see and buy from the Luxury Autos dealership, whereas Simeon offers test drives before selling his vehicles.
Luxury Autos
Ubermacht Rhinehart
- Price: $1.5 million
- Top speed: 97.68 mph
The Ubermacht Rhinehart is a sedan car modeled after the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21). It has a four-person seating capacity and an eight-speed transmission engine. The vehicle's all-wheel drive and evenly distributed torque make it a fast sedan in GTA Online.
Lampadati Tigon
- Price: $2.3 million
- Top speed: 125.75 mph
The Lampadati Tigon is a stylish supercar with high top speed and is based on real-life cars, De Tomaso P7 and Ultima RS. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a seven-speed transmission system. The Tigon has a rear-wheel drive layout and is one of the best cars to race with.
Premium Deluxe Motorsport
Nagasaki Outlaw
- Price: $951,000-$1.2 million
- Top speed: 90.50 mph
The Nagasaki Outlaw is a two-seater off-road vehicle. It's inspired by the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. The flat-twin engine, three-speed transmission, and all-wheel drive layout make it ideal for off-road races in GTA Online.
Dinka Veto Classic
- Price: $895,000
- Top speed: 78.80 mph
The Veto Classic is primarily a free-roaming go-kart. It is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with only one gear. Players can use it to have fun with other players.
Vapid Guardian
- Price: $375,000
- Top speed: 100.50 mph
The Vapid Guardian is a heavy-duty industrial and off-road vehicle in GTA Online with a four-cylinder turbo diesel engine and a six-speed transmission. The Guardian is inspired by real-life Ford F-650 and GMC Kodiak.
Karin Kuruma
- Price: $95,000-$126,350
- Top speed: 112.00 mph
Kuruma is a classic sports car with a modeled twin-cam straight six engine and a six-speed transmission. It has a good handbrake response and can be used to drift through corners in races.
Vapid Dominator GTT
- Price: $915,000-$1.2 million
- Top speed: 115.50 mph
Vapid Dominator GTT is a V8-powered two-door muscle car. GTA Online players can take it to the LS Car Meet and equip it with low-grip tires and a lowered stance for an excellent drifting performance.
