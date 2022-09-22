Every GTA Online car at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (September 22-28, 2022)

GTA Online players will be able to see a refreshed lot of vehicles at both car dealerships this week. As is tradition, Thursdays start a new event week.

Fans driving by the Luxury Autos dealership will stop and look at the Itali RSX and Enus Jubilee at the window. Simeon, on the other hand, has five new cars to show as well.

The Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership decorates the floor with the Karin Previon, Annis Euros, Declasse Vamos, Imponte Phoenix, and Bravado Gauntlet Classic.

New vehicles at the GTA Online showrooms this week

GTA Online players will see seven new cars at the showrooms this week. Unlike previous dripfed vehicles, the new cars Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude are not showcased at either Luxury Autos or Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Luxury Autos

Grotti Itali RSX

Price: $3.4-$2.5 million

Top speed: 135.25 mph

Lap time: 1:00.928

The best racecar GTA Online players will be able to see at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week is the Grotti Itali RSX. It is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari F8 Tributo. However, it also features some parts inspired by the Lamborghini Centenario.

Enus Jubilee

Price: $1.6-$1.2 million

Top speed: 116.75 mph

Lap time: 1:08.101

On the other side of the Luxury Autos window, players can see the Enus Jubilee up close and personal. Based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Jubilee holds its own regarding speed and handling. But the ace up its sleeve is its Imani-Tech eligibility.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Annis Euros

Price: $1.8-$1.35 million

Top speed: 116.5 mph

Lap time: 1:05.165

Tuners are a beloved class among car fanatics in GTA Online, and the Euros are up there with the best. Based on the Nissan 300ZX, this is an in-game rendition of a popular JDM car.

Imponte Phoenix

Price: can be stolen but not purchased

Top speed: 113 mph

Lap time: 1:11.172

The Pontiac Firebird A.K.A. Trans Am is still an intelligent car, and gearheads would love to get their hands on one. The car is majorly inspired by the legendary vehicle, after which it is named.

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Price: $615k-$461k

Top speed: 109.75 mph

Lap time: 1:12.574

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic, as it looks give away, is based on the first-generation Dodge Challenger. However, upon converting it at Benny's, the car is transformed into the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.

Declasse Vamos

Price: $596k

Top speed: 112.25 mph

Lap time: 1:09.871

On GTA Online, Simeon also showcases another muscle car in his showroom this week. The Declasse Vamos is based on the Chevrolet Novas and takes a few cues from the Chevrolet Chevy Malibu.

Karin Previon

Price: $1.4-$1.1 million

Top speed: 115.5 mph

Lap time: 1:05.566

Another tuner car inspired by a JDM great featured at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week. The Karin Previon is based on the Honda Prelude and Toyota Soarer. It is also the fastest coupe in the game.

