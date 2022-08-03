GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Luxury Autos and its new vehicles revealed by insiders

Popular GTA insiders have disclosed some fresh details about the upcoming showrooms and its accompanying cars. The report comes from Tez2 and WildBrick142, both of whom are quite well-known in the community for providing accurate information.

The showrooms will be available at Luxury Autos and Simeon Yetarian's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Players can test drive any of the cars displayed there for five minutes. Six of the upcoming drip-fed cars will be on display at Premium Deluxe Motorsport, while the other two will be available at Luxury Autos.

New showrooms

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

5 models on display. You can test drive at no cost - 5 minute time limit. R* can also pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.

Draugur, Ruiner ZZ-8, Vigero ZX, Kanjo SJ, Postlude, & Rhinehart will be showcased in there when they release. Simeon's PDM Showroom #GTAOnline 5 models on display. You can test drive at no cost - 5 minute time limit. R* can also pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online came out on July 26. However, a feature that Rockstar touted as part of this update - the new showroom floors - has not yet been made available.

The game will see upgrades to two existing car showrooms in the game - Simeon Yetarian's Premium Deluxe Motorsport, which is now completely open, and the inaccessible Luxury Autos dealership.

GTA Online players can still purchase any vehicle they desire from either showroom. All the vehicles part of the new update will be displayed with some pre-installed visual modifications, much like the Podium Vehicle at the Casino and the Prize Ride at the LS Car Meet. Their positions will most likely be rotated every week as a new drip-fed car arrives into the city.

New cars in showrooms

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

Only 2 models on display. You cannot test drive them. You can, however, take a closer look at them and directly buy them. R* can pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.

SM722 and 10F will be showcased in there when those cars release. Luxury Autos Showroom #GTAOnline Only 2 models on display. You cannot test drive them. You can, however, take a closer look at them and directly buy them. R* can pre-customize cars with wheels, Xenons, & 🪟tint.

Here are the vehicles that WildBrick142 has revealed to be part of the game. The cars are listed according to the showroom floor on which they will appear.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Declasse Draugur

Declasse Vigero ZX

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Dinka Postlude

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Übermacht Rhinehart

Luxury Autos

Benefactor SM722

Obey 10F

Other leaked details

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142 i see this getting misinterpreted a lot, so to clarify:

sm722 and 10f will NOT release together.

what i meant is that when sm722 releases r* will put it on display. then later when 10f releases r* will put that on display

sm722 and 10f will NOT release together.

what i meant is that when sm722 releases r* will put it on display. then later when 10f releases r* will put that on display

display cars are likely to change weekly (like podium car)

As per the leaks, the cars will be added to GTA Online through a drip-fed system that will run throughout the fall season and beyond. As a result, players should not expect all the cars to be part of the title at the same time.

Disclaimer: There has been no official confirmation regarding the list of available cars as of yet. Readers are advised to take the information contained in this article with a pinch of salt.

