GTA Online summer update DLC officially launched on PC; size revealed to be 2.83 GB despite discrepancies

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprise update had been released on all major consoles earlier today. It has now come out for PCs, and players are excited to play the game after downloading this highly anticipated summer update.

GTA Online PC users are a vocal majority who are a core part of the community, with so many others waiting for their reactions to this new update.

GTA Online summer update size is out

Ben @videotech_ Update is out on PC, 2.83GB Update is out on PC, 2.83GB

Reputed Grand Theft Auto Online news distributor Ben has posted on Twitter the size of this update on PC, which appears to be about 2.83 GB. It surprised many gamers as the size seems relatively small for all of the new features, additions, and items this update will bring.

Many shared their screenshots regarding how big this update is on their PCs:

This user shared that this update has been released on the Rockstar Games Launcher with a size of 2.83 GB. It seems this size has been consistent among all PC users, so hopefully, they won't have to spend a long time downloading it.

Strangely, many players are sharing that their update on PC is only about 1.9 GB, which is weird as the majority is consistently getting the update with a size of about 2.8 GB. Here are some examples:

No official information has been released regarding this difference in the update size, but one user who has successfully followed up after downloading the 1.9 GB update posted that they are not able to connect to the Grand Theft Auto Online servers:

Seeing all these responses, readers can speculate that the update has not been released evenly on PCs, and players are getting different sizes worldwide. Or it is just a temporary glitch that will disappear once they correctly download this update.

For now, many gamers are still downloading and testing this update. Those who received the 2.8 GB update have started sharing all of the new features promised with this GTA Online update.

Those whose updates are not working will have to wait and see if Rockstar officially comments about this problem. Moreover, this problem was inevitable as the developer just released this update to the PC, so some issues were unfortunately bound to pop up for some users.

