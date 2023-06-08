Create

GTA Online Transform Races give 3x bonuses ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jun 08, 2023 10:11 GMT
A brief about GTA Online Transform Races giving triple bonuses ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar has released GTA Online’s new weekly update today, giving a huge boost to Transform Races ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release. From now until June 13, 2023, players can earn triple cash and RP by competing in these Stunt Race-like events where vehicles transform at checkpoints. A total of 16 players can participate at once in any of the 39 different Stunt Races available in the game.

Transform Races gives triple cash and RP in GTA Online this week (pre-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

[June 8 - 13]30 New Party Shirts available now3x GTA$ & RP- Transform Races2x GTA$ & RP- Operation Paper Trail Missions- VIP Work & Challenges- Flight School- Drop Zone Adv Mode#GTAOnline https://t.co/pvw7iBEyxf

The Transform Races were added to GTA Online as part of the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017; however, Rockstar wants everyone to participate in it ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries summer update 2023.

The new GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses for every participant in this high-paced race event. Here are all of the 39 Transform Races that players can compete in for the boosted payout:

  1. Transform - Gauntlet II
  2. Transform - Junk Yard
  3. Transform - Warped
  4. Transform - Vinewood Thrills
  5. Transform - The Dragon
  6. Transform - Split Personality
  7. Transform - Slam Dunk
  8. Transform - Slalom
  9. Transform - Separation
  10. Transform - Plummet III
  11. Transform - Neon Mountain
  12. Transform - Mixed-Up
  13. Transform - McKenzie
  14. Transform - Home Run
  15. Transform - Get Wrecked
  16. Transform - Inferno
  17. Transform - Twister
  18. Transform - Trench IV
  19. Transform - Switch Up
  20. Transform - Splash Landing
  21. Transform - Snakes and a Plane
  22. Transform - Pipes Pipes Pipes
  23. Transform - Odyssey
  24. Transform - Maverick
  25. Transform - Looped
  26. Transform - Fairway Drive
  27. Transform - Dockades of Fun
  28. Transform - Dead Drop
  29. Transform - Dam Control
  30. Transform - Crossroads
  31. Transform - Acropolis Now
  32. Transform - 90°
  33. Transform - Twister II
  34. Transform - Tug Life
  35. Transform - The Grotti Circuit
  36. Transform - Size Matters
  37. Transform - Plane and Simple
  38. Transform - Evolution
  39. Transform - Canal Crosser
youtube-cover

Several GTA Online vehicles could appear in any of the Transform Races:

  • Oppressor
  • Vagner
  • Thruster
  • Dexluo
  • Besra
  • Seashark
  • Parachute
  • Molotok
  • Tezeract
  • Havok
  • Mallard

There will be at least three transform checkpoints in the race as the course will require a different vehicle at specific times. A mix of land, water, and air vehicles can be seen in these events, giving a different experience at regular intervals.

If players want to be prepared for next week's San Andreas Mercenaries update, they should participate in transform races and earn as much money as possible.

