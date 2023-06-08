GTA Online Transform Races give 3x bonuses ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar has released GTA Online’s new weekly update today, giving a huge boost to Transform Races ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release. From now until June 13, 2023, players can earn triple cash and RP by competing in these Stunt Race-like events where vehicles transform at checkpoints. A total of 16 players can participate at once in any of the 39 different Stunt Races available in the game.

Transform Races gives triple cash and RP in GTA Online this week (pre-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

30 New Party Shirts available now



3x GTA$ & RP

- Transform Races



2x GTA$ & RP

- Operation Paper Trail Missions

- VIP Work & Challenges

- Flight School

- Drop Zone Adv Mode

The Transform Races were added to GTA Online as part of the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017; however, Rockstar wants everyone to participate in it ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries summer update 2023.

The new GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses for every participant in this high-paced race event. Here are all of the 39 Transform Races that players can compete in for the boosted payout:

Transform - Gauntlet II Transform - Junk Yard Transform - Warped Transform - Vinewood Thrills Transform - The Dragon Transform - Split Personality Transform - Slam Dunk Transform - Slalom Transform - Separation Transform - Plummet III Transform - Neon Mountain Transform - Mixed-Up Transform - McKenzie Transform - Home Run Transform - Get Wrecked Transform - Inferno Transform - Twister Transform - Trench IV Transform - Switch Up Transform - Splash Landing Transform - Snakes and a Plane Transform - Pipes Pipes Pipes Transform - Odyssey Transform - Maverick Transform - Looped Transform - Fairway Drive Transform - Dockades of Fun Transform - Dead Drop Transform - Dam Control Transform - Crossroads Transform - Acropolis Now Transform - 90° Transform - Twister II Transform - Tug Life Transform - The Grotti Circuit Transform - Size Matters Transform - Plane and Simple Transform - Evolution Transform - Canal Crosser

Several GTA Online vehicles could appear in any of the Transform Races:

Oppressor

Vagner

Thruster

Dexluo

Besra

Seashark

Parachute

Molotok

Tezeract

Havok

Mallard

There will be at least three transform checkpoints in the race as the course will require a different vehicle at specific times. A mix of land, water, and air vehicles can be seen in these events, giving a different experience at regular intervals.

If players want to be prepared for next week's San Andreas Mercenaries update, they should participate in transform races and earn as much money as possible.

