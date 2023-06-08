GTA Online Transform Races give 3x bonuses ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar has released GTA Online’s new weekly update today, giving a huge boost to Transform Races ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release. From now until June 13, 2023, players can earn triple cash and RP by competing in these Stunt Race-like events where vehicles transform at checkpoints. A total of 16 players can participate at once in any of the 39 different Stunt Races available in the game.
Transform Races gives triple cash and RP in GTA Online this week (pre-San Andreas Mercenaries update)
The Transform Races were added to GTA Online as part of the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017; however, Rockstar wants everyone to participate in it ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries summer update 2023.
The new GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses for every participant in this high-paced race event. Here are all of the 39 Transform Races that players can compete in for the boosted payout:
- Transform - Gauntlet II
- Transform - Junk Yard
- Transform - Warped
- Transform - Vinewood Thrills
- Transform - The Dragon
- Transform - Split Personality
- Transform - Slam Dunk
- Transform - Slalom
- Transform - Separation
- Transform - Plummet III
- Transform - Neon Mountain
- Transform - Mixed-Up
- Transform - McKenzie
- Transform - Home Run
- Transform - Get Wrecked
- Transform - Inferno
- Transform - Twister
- Transform - Trench IV
- Transform - Switch Up
- Transform - Splash Landing
- Transform - Snakes and a Plane
- Transform - Pipes Pipes Pipes
- Transform - Odyssey
- Transform - Maverick
- Transform - Looped
- Transform - Fairway Drive
- Transform - Dockades of Fun
- Transform - Dead Drop
- Transform - Dam Control
- Transform - Crossroads
- Transform - Acropolis Now
- Transform - 90°
- Transform - Twister II
- Transform - Tug Life
- Transform - The Grotti Circuit
- Transform - Size Matters
- Transform - Plane and Simple
- Transform - Evolution
- Transform - Canal Crosser
Several GTA Online vehicles could appear in any of the Transform Races:
- Oppressor
- Vagner
- Thruster
- Dexluo
- Besra
- Seashark
- Parachute
- Molotok
- Tezeract
- Havok
- Mallard
There will be at least three transform checkpoints in the race as the course will require a different vehicle at specific times. A mix of land, water, and air vehicles can be seen in these events, giving a different experience at regular intervals.
If players want to be prepared for next week's San Andreas Mercenaries update, they should participate in transform races and earn as much money as possible.