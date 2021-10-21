GTA Online UFO event second location revealed on map

The Sightseeing event in GTA Online seems to have been extended further as the UFO can now be seen in new locations. For today, players can spot the UFO near the Sandy Shores Airfield. This might mean that the UFO-spotting event might go on until Halloween.

Last week, a new event arrived in GTA Online alongside a background update on October 15, 2021. Players were able to spot a UFO in six different locations around Blaine County in the game. Today's weekly update seems to be continuing this event by setting up new locations for spotting the UFO.

GTA Online: Brand new location for UFO-spotting event

Tez2 @TezFunz2 #GTAOnline Second stage of daily UFO event is live. Today's location is near Sandy Shores Airfield.The UFO will show up around Blaine County within the next days and seems to be getting closer to the city.Credit & thanks to @PlTytus Second stage of daily UFO event is live. Today's location is near Sandy Shores Airfield.The UFO will show up around Blaine County within the next days and seems to be getting closer to the city.Credit & thanks to @PlTytus#GTAOnline https://t.co/873ncbpmZv

From the above tweet, it can be seen that the UFO is now visiting a new location for today. This could be further extended over the week with a new set of locations. The Sightseeing event included six locations the previous week, with the UFO being visible at specific locations for each day. The UFO can be seen by players anytime between the hours of 10.00 pm and 3.00 am.

For today, the UFO seems to be appearing above the Satellite Relay Station in the Grand Senora Desert. The UFO will supposedly appear above the third satellite dish from the west. Here is another image with the location pinpointed:

The UFO will appear over the third satellite dish from the west (Image via gta-5-map.com)

This location is easily accessible by road and by air, the radio telescopes are easily visible. The IAA has a secret base below the station, which was revealed in the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online. Since then, players have been quite curious about this particular location.

Many GTA Online players have reported bugs associated with this event, in that the UFO would be stuck at a particular location:

Also Read

Luke Hamilton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #JB17 #AH19 @xLukesterx @TezFunz2

On PC I still had the UFO over Mount Chiliad from SUNDAY

On Xbox it was still over the Lighthouse from MONDAY

@RockstarGames @PlTytus Oh yeah cause the UFO worked so well the first time around...On PC I still had the UFO over Mount Chiliad from SUNDAYOn Xbox it was still over the Lighthouse from MONDAY @RockstarSupport Please fix your damn game already, even PC modders can spawn a UFO better!🙄 @TezFunz2 @PlTytus Oh yeah cause the UFO worked so well the first time around...

On PC I still had the UFO over Mount Chiliad from SUNDAY

On Xbox it was still over the Lighthouse from MONDAY

@RockstarGames @RockstarSupport Please fix your damn game already, even PC modders can spawn a UFO better!🙄

It remains to be seen if Rockstar has any plans to make the UFO visible across different locations like before. From how the UFO has been moving through the map, it seems to be headed for the city of Los Santos with each passing day. This could possibly culminate in a Halloween event, which is expected to arrive by next week.

Edited by Atul S