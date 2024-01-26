GTA Online update fixes Auto Shop bugs and God Mode glitch: Report

GTA Online received a new weekly update on January 25, 2024, adding a bunch of new bonuses; however, it seems that Rockstar Games quietly released a background update on the same day, fixing many issues. As reported by popular insider Tez2, the newest silent update fixed numerous bugs plaguing the game associated with Auto Shops and Agency and even removed one God Mode glitch.

As can be seen above, Tez2 shared the complete list of fixes that the background update implemented after the release of the GTA Online weekly update. Here’s everything Rockstar Games has done recently to improve the multiplayer gameplay experience in online lobbies:

Fixed an Auto Shop bug where Client Vehicle used to disappear upon switching sessions. Fixed a major bug which used to reset the Agency or Auto Shop property upon logging if spawned there. Fixed another bug where players used to get stuck when applying for a license plate inside the Avenger Vehicle Workshop. Transmission and Turbo upgrades are now automatically applied to all electric Auto Shop client vehicles, fixing the bug that used to stop players from applying them manually. Patched the famous Agency God Mode Workaround Glitch.

While the developers removed a lot of hassle-creating issues from the game, they have also added new content with the latest weekly update.

What else has been added with the new weekly update?

The Drag Races are now finally available as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content, allowing players to go head-to-head with each other on straight roads. They are also giving double bonuses on the newest addition, along with other fan-favorite things, including:

Auto Shop Robberies

Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode

Apart from adding new race events, the new update also highlighted some of the best cars in GTA Online this week:

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Pegassi Torero

Canis Kalahari

Karin Futo

Dinka Jester Racecar

Imponte Ruiner

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Vapid Aleutian

Declasse Impaler LX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Übermacht Zion Classic

Podium Vehicle:

Pfister Growler

While the latest background update fixed numerous bugs, there might still be some working GTA Online money glitches worth checking in 2024.

