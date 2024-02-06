GTA Online Verlierer can be claimed at a 30% discount before the next update

Verlierer is one of the most popular two-seater sports cars in GTA Online, and for good reason. It is based on the TVR Sagaris and the Wiesmann GT MF5, giving it a curved yet elegant design with an aerodynamic profile. It is one of the featured vehicles in Los Santos this week, thanks to being available at a staggering 30% discounted price.

The sale is only available till Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Bravado Verlierer is currently on sale in GTA Online, but not for long

The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on February 8, 2024, ending the ongoing event, along with the current weekly sale. Hence, players have less than 48 hours left to obtain the Bravado Verlierer and make huge savings on the purchase.

The ongoing 30% discount on the sports car allows gamers to collect it for as low as $486,500 and save around $208,500 of their hard-earned in-game money. One should also note that the Bravado Verlierer is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, so it won’t be available for purchase once the sale ends.

This deal makes it the best time to collect the Bravado sports car that trends on the internet now and then.

Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online: Everything important to know about the car

Apart from the Wiesmann GT MF5 and TVR Sagaris, the Bravado Verlierer has taken design cues from the following real-life automobiles for different parts:

Audi R8 (Type 42) – Tail lights

Tail lights Audi R8 Spark Eight by Eisenmann – Diffuser and exhaust

Diffuser and exhaust Noble M15 – Highlights

Here are some of the notable visual characteristics of the Verlier’s design:

Long front

Large intakes

Carbon-fiber housings in the front with circular lamps

Wide side-fenders with rear-vented exits

Black fittings for the windows

Rounded rear-view mirror shells

Curved rear fascia

Set of tail lamps on the rear edges

A curved boot lip on the rear

The Verlierer may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but still performs decently. As per testing done by Broughy1322, the sports car can go up to a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.659.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 rumored to be releasing soon, gamers shouldn’t lose the limited-time opportunity to get the Verlierer this week.

