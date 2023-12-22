GTA Online Weazel Plaza Shootout returns in the Christmas Update 2023

GTA Online Weazel Plaza Shootout returns to Los Santos with the latest Christmas Update 2023, allowing players to once again experience the event inspired by the movie Die Hard for a limited time. The random event originally debuted last year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC; however, Rockstar Games has added it back with the latest Holiday-themed update, along with all of the original rewards.

Here's what you need to know about the Weazel Plaza Shootout that has been added to the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023.

GTA Online Weazel Plaza Shootout: The Die Hard-esque event is back (December 22 to January 3, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update brought back the last year’s seasonal attraction, the Weazel Plaza Shootout. The random event is inspired by the movie Die Hard (1988), which is considered to be a Christmas movie by many. The connection is obvious from the following description displayed during the loading of the game:

“TRY HARD NOT TO DIE"

The loading screen description also states:

"If bringing down two criminal masterminds in a towering high-rise just in time to spend the holidays with your loved ones is on your festive list, good news! Now you can live out your bloody festive fantasy and receive the WM 29 Pistol for your trouble."

Rockstar Games has ensured that players get the same experience as last time, with unlockable rewards like the WM 29 Pistol. The 12-round handgun can be unlocked for free by completing the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event and looting the weapon from the area.

The random event can be triggered on top of the Weazel Plaza located in Rockford Hills, an affluent city in San Andreas’s Los Santos. The following conditions must be fulfilled to activate the event:

You must be in a session for a minimum of 20 minutes

You must be within 400 meters distance of the Weazel Plaza

The in-game time must be between 8 pm and 6 am

The event is definitely one of the highlights of the seasonal Christmas Update 2023. Three different Bank Robbers appear on the roof of the Weazel Plaza. They are always engaged in a gunfight with LSPD personnel in a Police Maverick, including one machine gunner.

You can also unlock the GTA Online Snowball Launcher in your quest to unlock the WM 29 Pistol.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.