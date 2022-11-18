GTA Online weekly update hints at debut of final new car in The Criminal Enterprises

The final unreleased vehicle in GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update is the Sentinel Classic Widebody. November 17's weekly update indicates that this new car will arrive soon. Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post had this to say about the automobile:

"Be on the lookout for Tuesday's event, which marks the arrival of a wide-bodied variant for a beloved German classic."

The original Sentinel Classic is manufactured by Übermacht, a German company, according to GTA Online lore. The Newswire quote even mentions "wide-bodied variant" and "German classic," making it quite obvious that players will see it next Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Next new car called Sentinel Classic Widebody will arrive in next Tuesday's GTA Online update

Another image of this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is plenty happening this week in GTA Online, but the parts most relevant to this topic concern the Sentinel Classic Widebody. The quote from earlier talking about the "German classic" was all that was stated about this new car.

You need to get the original Sentinel Classic to obtain its Widebody variant. GTA Online players can purchase the original Sentinel Classic for $650,000 in the current version of the game. Alternatively, you can buy this vehicle for $487,500 if you have completed The Diamond Casino Heist as the leader, with this vehicle as your getaway option.

Converting the Sentinel Classic into its Widebody version will cost you an additional $700,000, which must be done at Benny's Original Motor Works.

Another photo of the new car (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no information on the Widebody's true top speed or lap time since the car hasn't been released yet. You will have to wait until November 22, 2022, for that type of information to come out.

Another thing worth noting is that this new vehicle is a Sports car, much like its original variant.

Heist event set to reach final stage

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 https://t.co/dzgb8Yz5km

There is a little more information about the GTA Online update arriving Tuesday that should be mentioned. The following passage is from the latest Rockstar Newswire post:

"Read on for more and check back on Tuesday, November 22, as The Heists Event reaches its conclusion with a high stakes Community Challenge."

This quote suggests the Heist Event will reach its final stage on that date. Not much else is currently known about this "high stakes Community Challenge."

