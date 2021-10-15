GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition to contain new lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures and more

While the Internet is rife with speculation about the GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, the game's developers are working their fingers to the bone to deliver what is promised to fans and more.

Players don't know a lot about the Trilogy except that it will be a Remastered version of GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, and that it will be coming out sooner than was anticipated. However, a leak here and there fills platforms like Reddit and GTA forums with fresh, essay-length discussions about what should and shouldn't be expected from the Trilogy.

GTA Online: Definitive Edition will boast mind-blowing improvements in the graphics department

GTA The Trilogy (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA The Trilogy has been in the news before for being more graphic and advanced in nature than the game it aspires to remaster, but a recent piece of news claims that the Trilogy will feature awe-inspiring lighting and environmental upgrades. The resolution of the textures will undergo heavy improvements and there will be increased draw distances. Moreover, Rockstar is also working on adding Grand Theft Auto V-style controls, targeting and much more.

While Rockstar prefers to stay silent on what kind of a trajectory these modern developments will take on, one can venture a guess and assume that, like GTA 5, they will probably boast features that have seldom been mastered before, if ever.

Fans cannot wait to see what GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition will contain. Based on three of the most popular Grand Theft Auto games of all time, it will probably be a masterpiece, the kind that's never been done before: an incredible ride to the land of nostalgia.

When such a game is equipped with advanced features and robust clips, it leaves an everlasting mark on fans, and considering Rockstar's history, this feat, though challenging, is not unattainable.

More news on GTA The trilogy: Definitive Edition

Fans have no idea when GTA The Trilogy will finally hit the market. Nobody does, owing to Rockstar's incredibly gray answers on the subject, but fans do know that it will be released on iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022.

And since there's no official word on GTA 6 from Rockstar, fans might as well put their grievances aside and celebrate the fact that a new Grand Theft Auto title is just around the corner.

Moreover, Rockstar have also removed original versions of the Grand Theft Auto titles from digital retailers to prepare for the launch of GTA The Trilogy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod