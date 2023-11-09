GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Android and iOS is still without any release date

Although GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition got mixed reactions from console users, many players are still awaiting its mobile release. However, during Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games’ parent company) latest Earnings Call, the officials revealed that the release of the mobile version is still uncertain. However, this does not mean that the plan has been abandoned.

An official report published on November 8, 2023, immediately after the Earnings Call event, shows that the mobile version is still in the pipeline. However, Rockstar Games is yet to get a green light from its parent company.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are saving the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mobile version for a future release

A screenshot of the official document of Take-Two Interactive’s November 2023 Earnings Call event (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, Rockstar Games has yet to announce it for Android and iOS devices, even after two years.

In the official report, the status of the port was mentioned as TBA, an acronym for “To Be Announced.” The studio has been keeping the title in its current status since May 2023.

The report has only two games marked as TBA: Judas by Ghost Story Games and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition by Rockstar Games.

The popular American gaming studio announced its next Grand Theft Auto game on November 8, 2023, and an official trailer is coming in December 2023.

Rockstar Games has almost always focused on only one project at a time. The GTA 6 trailer release is a major event for both the studio and the gaming community. Therefore, the developer may not announce the mobile port of the Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy in December 2023.

After the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, the entire gaming community is focused on the trailer release. Therefore, releasing a new version of a highly criticized title could have negative repercussions.

Since the upcoming game has more demand, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Android and iOS devices may get delayed even more.

Poll : Which game do you want first? GTA 6 GTA Trilogy Remastered Mobile Version 0 votes