Will GTA 6 be on Xbox One: Everything known so far

Rockstar Games has just officially announced the next GTA game, and fans can't seem to contain their excitement. Earlier today, Jason Schreier (X/@jasonschreier), a reputed game journalist and insider, disclosed that the studio would celebrate its upcoming 25th anniversary with a banger. Now that the news is official and a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming in early December, fans have begun to speculate about its release platforms.

As of now, the gaming studio hasn't announced any release date or where the game will be available. However, considering the improvements seen in the quality of leaks, old-gen Xbox players may have to upgrade to the latest generation to play GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games may not release GTA 6 for Xbox One

There is little to no chance that Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Xbox One console. After the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the studio has majorly focused on the latest-generation consoles only.

The Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced version is a prime example of that. After porting the 2013 title to the latest consoles, Rockstar released exclusive new content for them, slowly sidelining the old-gen consoles. The improved graphics, ray tracing, Hao’s Special Works vehicles, and GTA+ subscription are all available only on Xbox Series X|S only.

Therefore, after the GTA 6 announcement, it is safe to assume that the upcoming game will only be released for the Xbox Series consoles or higher.

Xbox One was released in November 2013 and has aged noticeably since. The console struggles to run Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant smoothly nowadays. Therefore, expecting an even bigger game to run on a decade-old gaming platform is a bold move.

However, many Xbox One users are optimistic and waiting for the GTA 6 trailer to reveal the release platforms for the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games is expected to surpass GTA 5’s experience with the next game

It’s been over a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 first made its appearance. The title broke several records in the gaming industry and set some new ones. The September 2022 leaks of the upcoming game showed significant improvements over the current game. Although the clips were reportedly from a pre-alpha stage, the overall graphics looked better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

As a result, fans have high hopes for the studio regarding the next Grand Theft Auto game. Some of the common anticipations include better visuals, improved physics, bigger and expandable maps, and others. These things require powerful hardware to run, and the Xbox One makes the cut.

Therefore, old-gen users are advised to upgrade to the latest-generation consoles before the game arrives at the stores.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will consider Xbox One for GTA 6 release? Yes No 0 votes