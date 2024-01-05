GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition might get a new update in 2024: Report

According to a new report, Rockstar might be releasing a new patch for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy on Steam. The changes were listed on SteamDB, which insiders then noticed. Many believe that this update might include the changes made to the mobile version of the games released by Netflix.

The remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was released on mobiles in December 2023, and it included many fixes and adjustments that made the games run smoother and look better. Since then, fans have been wondering if these enhancements will be carried over to the PC and console versions, which had a disastrous launch and were heavily criticized for their bugs.

So here's everything to know about the rumored new patch to the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy and what this alleged update might entail.

GTA Trilogy might get patched soon, according to reports

Popular GTA insider Ben (@videotechuk_) posted on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has recently had some activity on SteamDB. According to him, this might indicate that Rockstar is getting ready to roll out a patch for the game, and he believes this update might be in the same vein as the recent mobile release.

The mobile version of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy, released by Netflix, saw some significant improvements, including better graphics that match the tone of the original games. Fans believe that if this upgrade was possible on mobile, it should also be brought to PC and consoles. However, the release date for the expected patch is currently unknown.

SteamDB is a third-party website that monitors all changes in Steam's database and makes it public. This lets players know about upcoming updates and even new releases to be added on Steam. Regarding the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy update, Ben also pointed out that this isn't related to RGL (Rockstar Games Launcher) changes.

The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was the remastered version of the original 3D Universe Trilogy, including GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The remasters were expected to modernize the games and make them more visually impressive. However, the games were widely panned due to poor performance, removed features and content, inferior graphics, and many bugs.

Meanwhile, the mobile release in December 2023 was praised for its improved visuals and lack of bugs, and now, with the reports of an update on PC, things are finally looking up for the remastered trilogy.

