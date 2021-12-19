GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical copies to seemingly not include map or manual 

GTA players worldwide have received their physical copies of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Many were surprised to find that upon opening the box. They were not greeted with the usual paper map and manual that should have come included.

This article will discuss the reactions and suggestions of players who have discovered that their physical copies of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition contain nothing more than a disk.

Reddit post confirms no manual or map inside the physical copy of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

A Reddit post by u/WadieXkiller was uploaded the same day that the YouTube video of the unboxing was released. It has already received almost 800 comments and thousands of views in just two days.

Almost all of the comments on the thread have the same reaction. Many GTA veteran fans were extremely disappointed not to receive the full experience after buying a physical copy of the game. One user commented:

Clearly, this was an oversight by Rockstar, and the GTA Community at large is not too pleased about it.

The maps and manuals were a huge part of the game for fans of the original GTA Trilogy

The above video shows a fan unboxing their brand new physical copy of the newly remastered GTA Trilogy, and it is clear that there are no manuals or maps for any of the three games inside.

GTA veterans have very fond memories of previous games in the series coming with a physical manual and map when they bought the hard copy of a game. Gaming fans everywhere used to display their maps proudly in their rooms and use them for intricate planning outside of the game before turning it on.

Most die-hard GTA fans have been playing the games for 10 to 20 years or more. Some even remember playing GTA 1 on their first PlayStation back in 1997. For these players who remember all of the games from the PlayStation 2 era, getting a map with the game's physical copy was integral back in the day.

It does not seem to make sense to most people why Rockstar would have left these items out of the physical version of the newly remastered GTA Trilogy. Fans now have nothing nostalgic to hang on their walls or mark with a pencil when they discover hidden packages.

