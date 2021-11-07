Why the remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will never surpass GTA 5’s numbers on Twitch

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is less than a week away from its release. Many players can't wait to play these classic hits as part of the HD universe. As with many games, it is expected that popular streamers will begin streaming the trilogy on Twitch.

However, the numbers are unlikely to surpass or even match GTA 5's streaming numbers on Twitch. The fifth installment of the mainline franchise has always been one of the most popular games on the platform, with over 50 million followers.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition VS GTA 5: Twitch Popularity

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is releasing on November 11 and fans can't wait to dive into the games once again. It's been 20 years since the release of GTA 3 and many players still love the classic series. Once the remastered collection is out, countless streamers can be expected to stream the gameplay on Twitch as well as other platforms.

GTA 5 has been popular on Twitch since its release and the game has branched into GTA Online and RP too. Many players stream GTA RP content on Twitch and this is one of the many reasons behind why the game is still so famous. Players like xQc, summit1g and many more have millions of people following them on the purple platform, with a few thousand viewers watching their streams regularly.

Overall, GTA 5 has a stronger and more prominent market when it comes to viewers on Twitch. As such, it is highly doubtful that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition streamers will be able to garner as many views, at least once the initial post-release hype dies down. Many players have played the original trilogy and completed the games themselves. With no new content promised by Rockstar Games, there is very little incentive for players to watch the streams.

Once players see how the remastered games look and get the gist of the graphical improvements, there isn't anything new for them to look out for in these games. GTA 5, on the other hand, keeps receiving constant updates and RP will always have something fun going on as long as players want to keep it interesting. With no online playability in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, there is very little to do except the missions, which have already been completed by many players.

