GTA Vice City’s iconic Sonny Forelli voice actor, Tom Sizemore, passes away aged 61

The GTA community and the showbiz industry have been hit with some sad news as the voice actor of Grand Theft Auto Vice City’s main antagonist, Sonny Forelli, Tom Sizemore, passed away recently. Fans are in grief as two of the franchise's most popular characters’ voice actors have passed away within the span of a year.

Despite being over two decades old, Grand Theft Auto Vice City still boasts an active player base, and the famous retro city is rumored to return in the upcoming installment of the franchise. Although Sonny Forelli played a negative role in the storyline, his presence was instrumental in shaping the events of the game.

Tom Sizemore, GTA Vice City's main antagonist, has passed away at the age of 61

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries RIP to Tom Sizemore, who voiced Sonny Forelli in GTA: Vice City RIP to Tom Sizemore, who voiced Sonny Forelli in GTA: Vice City https://t.co/tuJlIgXYHJ

On March 3, 2023, Tom Sizemore, an American producer, film, voice, and television actor, known for his role in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, passed away at the age of 61. According to reports, Tom was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm and collapsing at his Los Angeles home during the early hours of February 18, 2023.

The voice actor was in the hospital undergoing treatment to date. On Friday, his manager Charles Lago officially confirmed his death. The Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California stated that Tom Sizemore peacefully passed away in his sleep.

Tom is survived by his partner Janelle McIntire and two twin sons, Jagger Sizemore and Jayden Sizemore. His brother, Paul Sizemore, was also by his side at the time of his death.

Although the actor has since passed away, GTA fans will always cherish his infamous role in GTA Vice City. Sony Forelli will be remembered as one of the most iconic villains in the franchise, manipulating the protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, from the beginning to the end.

He was a man of his word and dedication, never forgetting Tommy's debt to him and tracking him down even after the latter severed all connections with him. In his iconic dialog during An Old Friend, the first playable mission in GTA Vice City, he states:

“That was my money, Tommy, MY MONEY! You better not be screwing me Tommy because you know I'm not a man to be screwed with!”

These words will always be in fans' hearts as it sent shivers down Tommy Vercetti's spine. Furthermore, it was a pivotal point that led to several other events in the game. Vice City fans are devastated as the voice actors for both the protagonist and antagonist of the iconic game have passed away.

Letterboxd @letterboxd Films starring Tom Sizemore Films starring Tom Sizemore https://t.co/uS6lezCGW8

In addition to voicing a major character in GTA Vice City, Tom Sizemore was well-known for his roles in several popular Hollywood movies, such as Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers, Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, and many more.

