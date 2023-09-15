Here’s how GTA Online players can get the Alien Weapons and Railgun this week

GTA Online's Grand Theft Auto 5 brings its 10th Anniversary update. incorporating all the Alien Weapons and Railgun to the Gun Van for just this week. Players can take advantage of this offer from September 14-21, 2023. Note that these firearms are only obtainable by normal means via the Gun Van, and even then, they only make sporadic appearances based on the week.

It is exceptionally rare to see the Gun Van offer all three Alien Weapons (Up-n-Atomizer, Widowmaker, and Unholy Hellbringer) and the Railgun in the same week. Some players might want these items, especially since two of these guns are actually quite good in the current meta.

How to get the Alien Weapons and Railgun in GTA Online (September 14-21, 2023)

The above Rockstar post contains a Newswire article about the recent GTA Online weekly update. It confirms that the following weapons will be in stock in the Gun Van from September 14-21, 2023:

Crowbar

Widowmaker

Railgun

Up-N-Atomizer

Unholy Hellbringer

Fireworks Launcher

Tactical SMGMicro SMG

Carbine Rifle

RPG

Grenades

Molotovs

Pipe Bombs

Several limited-time items are available here. There is no telling when they will return, so those interested in purchasing the rare weapons may wish to do so before it's too late. Otherwise, you could be waiting a few weeks to several months for them to return.

How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online

An official advert for the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ subscribers will always have the Gun Van's location marked on their maps. Just pause and check the in-game map to find it. That said, not everybody pays to be a GTA+ member every month. In that case, the Gun Van's location will be hidden unless you're near its general location.

Note that the Gun Van changes its spawn every day. Where you can find it will be the same for every player. That means you can always look up a guide on where to find the current location. Ideally, it's best to use an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu to be confident in locating the Gun Van.

Here are the limited-time weapon prices by default for this week(no GTA+ subscription):

Firework Launcher: $58,500

$58,500 Widowmaker: $449,100

$449,100 Railgun: $657,000

$657,000 Up-n-Atomizer: $359,100

$359,100 Unholy Hellbringer: $404,100

The Alien Weapons and Railgun can be fairly expensive to buy at once, so try doing some Sell Missions, heists, or even GTA Online money glitches if necessary.

Notes about the Alien Weapons and other rare guns

Here is a brief rundown of the limited-time weapons returning to the Gun Van this week in GTA Online:

Widowmaker: It's a minigun clone.

It's a minigun clone. Railgun: A very powerful Heavy Weapon that acts like a hitscan explosive.

A very powerful Heavy Weapon that acts like a hitscan explosive. Up-n-Atomizer: Unique handgun that lets you shoot a ray of energy to move objects like vehicles forcefully.

Unique handgun that lets you shoot a ray of energy to move objects like vehicles forcefully. Unholy Hellbringer: It's a clone of a Combat MG without needing to reload. You cannot put attachments on it.

It's a clone of a Combat MG without needing to reload. You cannot put attachments on it. Firework Launcher: A much weaker but more colorful RPG.

That's it for the Alien Weapons and other limited-time guns in GTA Online. If you don't particularly care for these firearms (or already have them), then why not check out the latest GTA 6 news?

