GTA Online players can claim a free Gusenberg Sweeper in GTA Online any time between February 9-15, 2023. It's a solid gun in the SMG category, although it doesn't have much in the way of customization. Nonetheless, some gamers — especially new players — will want it for free.

It normally costs $14,600, so getting it at $0 isn't too much of a saving in a game where one can easily earn that in a few minutes. Nonetheless, the Gun Van that houses this free weapon also has other notable guns that some players may wish to get this week.

Alternatively, you can get it at Ammu-Nation for $0.

Gun Van offerings in GTA Online this week: Free Gusenberg Sweeper and more

This is what the gun looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

The free Gusenberg Sweeper isn't delivered to players' accounts automatically. Instead, they must seek out the Gun Van or Ammu-Nation to get it at no cost. Ammu-Nation doesn't change its stock weekly, but the Gun Van does.

Thus, it's worth highlighting some of the new content that players can expect to get from this vehicle. Just note that its location changes daily, so they are recommended to use an interactive map to find it.

Gun Van details

The Gun Van has new stuff this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of this week's weapons in the Gun Van:

Gusenberg Sweeper (which is free)

Marksman Pistol

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Railgun

Widowmaker

Compact Grenade Launcher

Molotovs

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bombs

Knife

Baseball Bat

Here are the discounts of note:

Everything in the Weapons category is at least 10% off (20% off for GTA+ members)

Everything in the Throwables category is at least 15% off (30% off for GTA+ members)

Everything in the Armor category is at least 20% off (40% off for GTA+ members)

Widowmaker is 35% off for GTA+ members

Compact Grenade Launcher is 30% off

GTA+ members also get unique skins for the Knife and Baseball Bat.

Official artwork featuring these weapons (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Gusenberg Sweeper has the following customization options:

Extended Clip

Black Tint

Army Tint

Green Tint

Orange Tint

LSPD Tint

Pink Tint

Gold Tint

Platinum Tint

It's not a meta gun by any means, but some players may find it fun to use, especially if they like its old-school aesthetic. Just remember that the free offer will vanish on February 16, 2023. Any interested GTA Online players seeking to save money should take advantage of this event week while it's still active.

