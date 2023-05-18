How to complete Exotic Exports deliveries for 2x bonuses in GTA Online? (May 18 to May 24)

Exotic Exports is an activity where GTA Online players deliver specific cars to the Terminal for a cash prize. The most recent weekly update doubles the amount of money you can get. Normally, you would get $20,000 per vehicle, but the latest event week changes that to $40,000 per stolen item. Players can steal up to 10 cars per day for what's usually a $100,000 bonus that can instead be doubled to $200,000.

You can only undertake Exotic Exports in GTA Online by completing an Auto Shop Contract. Thereafter, a blackboard with the names of 10 different vehicles should be visible inside your Auto Shop. Note that this activity resets daily, so players interested in stealing cars and delivering them can do so each day.

GTA Online's Exotic Exports are giving 2x bonuses in this week's update (May 18 to 24, 2023)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus 2X LS Car Meet Rep, Double Rewards on Exotic Exports, a host of limited-time event liveries, and much more: Snag souped-up Los Santos Tuners and Auto Shop bonuses this week, with 3X GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Robbery Contracts.Plus 2X LS Car Meet Rep, Double Rewards on Exotic Exports, a host of limited-time event liveries, and much more: rsg.ms/9b1878b Snag souped-up Los Santos Tuners and Auto Shop bonuses this week, with 3X GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Robbery Contracts.Plus 2X LS Car Meet Rep, Double Rewards on Exotic Exports, a host of limited-time event liveries, and much more: rsg.ms/9b1878b https://t.co/nG37MKjtN6

The relevant part of the recent Rockstar Newswire pertaining to this topic states:

"As for the Auto Shop's more unlawful activities, completing Robbery Contracts will net you Triple Rewards, while sourcing coveted vehicles in Exotic Exports will pay out 2X GTA$ and RP this week."

That's the only piece of content tied to this specific activity referenced in the latest weekly update. Exotic Exports is similar to Simeon's Export Requests in that players steal and deliver a particular car, except without the pesky Wanted Level.

Using a Cargobob to move the car throughout the map is advised, especially if the player has to go up north to find the vehicle they need for this activity. The following image shows half of the possible locations where players can find the necessary automobiles to deliver.

All possible locations for Exotic Exports

The first 50 cars' locations where the player may find a car (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are 100 possible locations where the required cars may spawn. GTA Online divides that 100 into two groups of 50, with the above image showing the first set of 50 that might be relevant to the player. If you're nearby one of these areas, you may see a blue circle appear on the minimap.

That means you can deliver that car to the docks for cash and RP. The following image shows the second set of 50 possible automobile locations for the player should the previous spawn points not work.

The second group of 50 potential car locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Do note that everything that spawns is also visible to other players to either steal or destroy. It's advised that GTA Online players stick to Solo or Invite Only Sessions to avoid any potential headaches while trying to make money via Exotic Exports. Delivering one car should spawn the next one for you to collect.

If you need a closer look at all locations, check out an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu. Otherwise, players can follow this guide to receive double money and RP before May 25, 2023. It is also worth noting that delivering 10 cars in a single day will also give GTA Online players the Pro Car Exporter award, providing you with an extra $100,000.

