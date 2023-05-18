Rockstar finally gives a huge boost to GTA Online Auto Shops this event week (May 18-May 24)

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly event update, handing huge bonuses to Auto Shops owners this week. Throughout May 24, 2023, players can earn triple cash and RP on various business-related activities, including Client Jobs and Robbery Contracts. That’s not all, they can also deliver vehicles listed on Exotic Exports to earn double rewards for the next seven days.

Owners of the Auto Shop can also increase their LS Car Meet Reputation faster than ever this week in GTA Online.

Auto Shops are once again profitable in GTA Online after the latest update

As per the new GTA Online update, Auto Shop owners can earn boosted bonuses throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of this week’s Auto Shop rewards:

1) 3x cash and RP – Auto Shop Service or Client Jobs/Deliveries

Every time players service a customer’s vehicle and deliver it successfully, they will earn a triple payout for the task. This week, they can earn over $100,000 for each Client Service Job.

2) 3x cash and RP – Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are a series of Auto Shop heist-style missions in the game. All eight of them are handing triple bonuses throughout the week. This means earning more than $500,000 by completing The Union Depository Contract.

3) 2x cash and RP – Exotic Exports

Exotic Exports is a feature where GTA Online Auto Shop owners get a list of 10 vehicles they can deliver to a container at the Terminal to earn double cash this week.

4) 2x LS Car Meet Reputation

After purchasing the LS Car Meet membership, Auto Shop owners can boost their reputation by repeating certain Auto Shop activities, such as:

Auto Shop Contract Prep – 50

Auto Shop Contract Finale – 200

Auto Shop Service – 50

Exotic Export – 50

These numbers should be doubled by May 24, 2023.

This is an exciting time to be an Auto Shop owner in Los Santos. However, those who haven’t purchased the business yet are in for a treat, as all Auto Shops are offering a 30% discount throughout the week. This means anyone can start a business and hustle faster than ever before.

