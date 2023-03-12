Are Auto Shops worth it in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has added a lot of content to the game, including a new set of missions and cars. In fact, more is expected next week with The Last Dose DLC. Despite all the new ways to make money and hustle in Los Santos, there’s one business that players love to run – Auto Shop.

It is a purchasable property that can generate high revenue for players. However, one may wonder if it’s worth getting in 2023. Let’s look at what the GTA Online Auto Shop offers players.

Benefits of owning GTA Online Auto Shop in 2023

1) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, or simply Contracts, are a set of missions that GTA Online players can complete after purchasing an Auto Shop. These work similarly to heists, consisting of many freemode preparation missions and one finale. Players can legitimately earn $153,000-$337,500 base pay, which can further increase if there’s an active multiplier.

While the Contracts require players to drive only LS Tuners update vehicles, they can always use a custom Tailgator S from Sessanta.

2) Legitimate vehicle repair business

Owning a GTA Online Auto Shop allows players to earn in-game money by repairing and delivering clients' vehicles. They can follow the customers’ modifications requests or incorporate their own style. They can return the modded car to the customers or get shop staff to do it.

Players can earn $30,000-$50,000 (including bonuses for extra upgrades) per delivery, giving them a stable in-game income source. The best feature is the ability to purchase vehicles instead of delivering them.

3) Mod Shop

Apart from repairing and customizing customers’ vehicles, GTA Online players can use the Mod Shop available on the property and modify their vehicles. They get Crew and Classic paint options for free, and other modifications at a 5% discount, all unlocked regardless of their Ranks.

Other players can access their Auto Shops via the Interaction Menu. They can also store up to 10 vehicles in the garage, from where they can freely choose which one to modify in the Mod Shop. It’s a great feature for those who like personalizing their rides with top-quality parts.

4) Exotic Exports

The GTA Online Auto Shop lets players access the Exotic Exports List, commonly known as the import/export board. This allows them to steal and deliver 10 vehicles daily to a container at the Terminal to earn rewards.

They can earn $20,000 per vehicle and a bonus of $100,000 upon completing the list in 24 hours. All vehicles can spawn at random locations, which can be located on the minimap as a blue dot. It’s an easy way to earn quick cash while driving some of the game's most exotic vehicles.

All things considered, Auto Shops are still among the best Grand Theft Auto Online businesses to run in 2023. The boosted payout this week makes the property even more enticing, allowing owners to earn extra money each day.

Poll : 0 votes