How to do Auto Shop Service or Client Jobs in GTA Online for 3x rewards? (March 9 - March 15, 2023)

Rockstar Games has released more GTA Online weekly content for players looking to increase their wealth. Starting March 9, 2023, they will be able to earn 3x rewards from completing the Auto Shop Service/Client Jobs in the game.

This how-to guide should help players redeem thrice the cash and RP for the Auto Shop Service Jobs in GTA Online till March 15, 2023.

Details about Auto Shops Service Jobs in GTA Online and how to do them

Auto Shops are vehicle repair and customization shops that players can purchase and own all around Los Santos County. A certain set of jobs was released to the gamers in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

They are called Auto Shop Service Jobs, Auto Shop Client Jobs, or Auto Shop Deliveries. In these, customer NPCs arrive and ask players to service or modify their vehicles based on their randomized requirements.

Once the required changes are done, gamers need to deliver the serviced cars back to the customer, after which they will receive cash and RP for the job.

For a standard Auto Shop Service Job, they can earn between $20,000 to $30,000 in net profits. This range of cash will be tripled only in the commencing week.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)



6 New Hotring Circuit Races



3x GTA$ & RP

- Tuner Contracts

- Auto Shop Client Jobs

- Exotic Exports

- Select Hotring Circuit Races



2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Select Community Series

#GTAOnline {Mar 9 - 16]New vehicle- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)6 New Hotring Circuit Races3x GTA$ & RP- Tuner Contracts- Auto Shop Client Jobs- Exotic Exports- Select Hotring Circuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Adv Mode- Select Community Series {Mar 9 - 16]New vehicle- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)6 New Hotring Circuit Races3x GTA$ & RP- Tuner Contracts- Auto Shop Client Jobs- Exotic Exports- Select Hotring Circuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Adv Mode- Select Community Series#GTAOnline https://t.co/Igjawho4V1

How to get started?

Before players have access to these jobs in GTA Online, they must first purchase an Auto Shop and then meet up with Sessanta and Moodymann.

Another great thing about the weekly update apart from the 3x rewards on Auto Shop Service Jobs is that there will be a 40% discount on Auto Shops purchases, which will make the buying process much easier and smoother.

To buy an Auto Shop, players can visit the Maze Bank Enclosures website and choose a property from a total of five shops they want to purchase, as is shown in the image below.

The five Auto Shops located around Los Santos County (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the property is purchased, all that remains is Sessanta's impounded car Setup job. After completing that, they will finally have access to the Service Jobs in GTA Online.

How to do Auto Shops Service Jobs?

The job timeline is simple and easy to understand. A customer NPC will visit the shop asking players to service or modify their vehicles in a certain way.

Inside the Auto Shop, they can go to the said car and get started on the job. The requirements' checklist will be visible at the bottom-right corner of the screen with mentioned service components.

The fun detail in these jobs is that they're very realistic. After players have serviced the vehicle as per the requirements, they can upgrade it above and beyond what the customer wants. Upon doing so, they are either rewarded with bonus cash for outstanding service, or penalized for unnecessary upgrades. So, it is a balance of risk-averse and risky endeavors.

Finally, they must deliver the vehicle to a drop-off location undamaged. The customer will pay for all modifications and servicing, but the additional bonus payment will reduce if the vehicle is damaged during the delivery.

These jobs are very easy to perform and do not take more than 30 minutes to be done. With the multiplied rewards, players can boost their earnings this week.

Poll : 0 votes