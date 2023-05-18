GTA Online weekly update for May 18-24, 2023 released today

Rockstar released a new GTA Online weekly update a couple of moments ago today, giving huge money-making opportunities for Auto Shop owners as it’s their time to shine this week. Throughout May 24, 2023, players can earn triple cash on completing Auto Shop Client Service Jobs and Robbery Contracts. Additionally, players can help deliver Exotic Export vehicles and get double rewards for the next seven days, including the boosted LS Car Meet Reputation.
In addition to the opportunities above, Gamers can participate in the Community Series Jobs to get 3x cash and RP. The Vehicle Vendetta Street Adversary Mode Series is also giving double bonuses throughout the week. Showroom cars have been replaced with new sets of wheels, along with newer discounts on select vehicles.
There’s a lot to do for motorheads in GTA Online this week, and this article will share everything important they must know.
New GTA Online weekly update has been released today (May 18 to May 24)
New content
- Seven brand new Community Series jobs
3x Cash and RP
- Auto Shop Client Deliveries/Jobs
- Auto Shop Robbery Contracts
- Community Series Jobs
2x Cash and RP
- Exotic Exports
- Vehicle Vendetta Street
2x Boost
- LS Car Meet Reputation
The latest GTA Online update ended The Last Dose Hard Mode event and removed Toundra Panthere from the game.
Latest showroom cars have arrived today (May 18 to May 24)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Pfister Comet S2
- Annis Remus
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Dinka Jester RR
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Emperor Vectre
- Dinka RT3000
Podium Vehicle
- Tailgater S
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Übermacht Cypher (Negative Speed Demon livery)
Available Time Trials this week
- Time Trial – Mount Gordo
- HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates
- RC Time Trial – Davis Quartz
HSW Premium Test Ride for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players
- Pfister Astron Custom HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Karin Calico GTF
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Bravado Banshee (Weekend Racer Livery)
GTA Online players can still get a free Ocelot Virtue car by completing the entire Los Santos Drug Wars story.
List of new weekly discounts available from today (May 17 to May 24, 2023)
30% off (vehicles)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($966,000)
- Vapid Dominator ASP ($1,242,500 -$931,875)
- Pfister Comet S2 ($1,314,600 - $985,950)
- Dinka RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)
30% off
- Auto Shops
- Auto Shops’ modifications
It’s the best time to hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.
