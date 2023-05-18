GTA Online weekly update for May 18-24, 2023 released today

Rockstar released a new GTA Online weekly update a couple of moments ago today, giving huge money-making opportunities for Auto Shop owners as it’s their time to shine this week. Throughout May 24, 2023, players can earn triple cash on completing Auto Shop Client Service Jobs and Robbery Contracts. Additionally, players can help deliver Exotic Export vehicles and get double rewards for the next seven days, including the boosted LS Car Meet Reputation.

In addition to the opportunities above, Gamers can participate in the Community Series Jobs to get 3x cash and RP. The Vehicle Vendetta Street Adversary Mode Series is also giving double bonuses throughout the week. Showroom cars have been replaced with new sets of wheels, along with newer discounts on select vehicles.

There’s a lot to do for motorheads in GTA Online this week, and this article will share everything important they must know.

New GTA Online weekly update has been released today (May 18 to May 24)

The latest GTA Online update ended The Last Dose Hard Mode event and removed Toundra Panthere from the game.

Latest showroom cars have arrived today (May 18 to May 24)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Pfister Comet S2

Annis Remus

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Dinka Jester RR

Luxury Autos Showroom

Emperor Vectre

Dinka RT3000

Podium Vehicle

Tailgater S

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Übermacht Cypher (Negative Speed Demon livery)

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Mount Gordo

HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates

RC Time Trial – Davis Quartz

HSW Premium Test Ride for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players

Pfister Astron Custom HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Karin Calico GTF

Vapid Dominator ASP

Bravado Banshee (Weekend Racer Livery)

GTA Online players can still get a free Ocelot Virtue car by completing the entire Los Santos Drug Wars story.

List of new weekly discounts available from today (May 17 to May 24, 2023)

30% off (vehicles)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($966,000)

Vapid Dominator ASP ($1,242,500 -$931,875)

Pfister Comet S2 ($1,314,600 - $985,950)

Dinka RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)

30% off

Auto Shops

Auto Shops’ modifications

It's the best time to hustle in Los Santos while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

