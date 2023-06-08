How to get new Party Shirts in GTA Online after the latest update? (June 8-13, 2023)

GTA Online players seeking to get new clothes should know that the recent update has introduced several Party Shirts. Anybody interested in this new apparel can buy them from any clothing store. It doesn't matter if you visit Binco, Suburban, or Ponsonbys since they all sell the same shirts in this game. As long as the player doesn't go to a specialized store like the LS Car Meet or the Diamond Casino, they should be fine.

You can easily find Binco, Suburban, or Ponsonbys by looking at the world map and searching for a logo that looks like a shirt. Visit whichever store is closest to you. Once inside, search for the tops section and scroll down to Party Shirts, as shown in the following section of this guide.

Here is how GTA Online players can get the new Party Shirts from the recent update

This is the category you need to select to find the new clothes (Image via Rockstar Games)

You should see Party Shirts in the 34th spot. There should be a yellow star if you haven't seen all the new content yet. Once you select it, you should see something similar to the following image.

An example of a new shirt (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many of the new Party Shirts cost somewhere in the $25,000 range. Search through each one to find something you might enjoy. After all, personal taste in aesthetics is subjective. Regarding new content, search for anything that says "Part of Los Santos Drug Wars" at the bottom.

Anything above this shirt should count as new (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can purchase several new Party Shirts from the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar is old, but it still counts as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars collection. Otherwise, you can buy the other shirts from the latest weekly update.

Other changes in GTA Online's latest weekly update

Plus get 2X GTA and RP on Flight School, Operation Paper Trail, and Drop Zone this week: Play GTA Online and get the free Santo Capra Coins livery for the Mammoth Avenger in preparation for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Plus get 2X GTA and RP on Flight School, Operation Paper Trail, and Drop Zone this week: rsg.ms/338429a Play GTA Online and get the free Santo Capra Coins livery for the Mammoth Avenger in preparation for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Plus get 2X GTA and RP on Flight School, Operation Paper Trail, and Drop Zone this week: rsg.ms/338429a https://t.co/JGNFFvgOz9

Logging in any time this week by June 12 will give GTA Online players a free Santo Capra Coins livery for their Mammoth Avenger. The following activities have a 2x GTA$ and RP bonus:

Flight School

Operation Paper Trail

VIP Work and Challenges

Drop Zone

Transform Races award players with 3x cash and RP this week. The following items are available at a discount:

Hangar and its upgrades: 20% off

20% off Pyro: 20% off

20% off Conada: 30% off

30% off Alpha-Z1: 30% off

30% off 8F Drafter: 30% off

30% off Novak: 30% off

30% off Gauntlet Classic Custom: 40% off

40% off Astron: 40% off

Rockstar Games has also recently announced some content for the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/RozqhgkGjY

The upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update for GTA Online has several new quality-of-life features and other balance changes. Most notably, here are some examples:

A new way to sprint by holding down a button.

Mors Mutual insurance can cover all destroyed vehicles simultaneously.

The new plane, an F-160 Raiju, has VTOL and L3/LS.

"Lesser-used vehicles" are going to be removed from in-game websites.

Players can get 5% extra money when they sell Acid by naming it.

Various payouts, such as Buried Stashes and A Superyacht Life, will be adjusted for numerous content.

Career Progress will allow PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players to see their progress in the criminal underworld.

That's it for the current update news.

