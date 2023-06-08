How to unlock Santo Capra Coins livery for Avenger in GTA Online this week (June 8 - June 13)

Unlocking the new Santo Capra Coins livery for the Avenger in GTA Online this week is very easy. All a player has to do is log in any time this week before June 13, 2023. Astute gamers will notice that it's the same requirement as the Pink & Green Camo livery from the previous week. As long as they don't forget to boot up the game at least once this week, they should be able to unlock the Santo Capra Coins livery without much effort.

It is important to note that players do not get the Avenger for free; they're only getting a special livery for it. No discount is also available to make the plane any cheaper than usual this week. The next big update (San Andreas Mercenaries) will go live on June 13, 2023, which is why this event week seems smaller than usual.

The Avenger's Santo Capra Coins livery is being given away for free in GTA Online in this week's update

Another look at the new livery (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Avenger's Santo Capra Coins used to be unobtainable by normal means, much like more than half a dozen other liveries for this plane. GTA Online players who wish to equip it can follow these steps:

Visit your Facility and use the Facility Vehicle Workshop there. As a reminder, you can use it by entering the Avenger and pressing the button prompt shown on the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down to the Livery section and equip the Santo Capra Coins.

Alternatively, you can put on something different if you find a better-looking fresh coat of paint. Unlocking the Santo Capra Coins livery for the Avenger is very easy in GTA Online since you just need to log in.

It is unknown how players will be able to get it in future weeks when this promotion ends.

Other changes in this week's update

Here is a list of other content relevant to this week's update in GTA Online:

Party Shirts: This new cosmetic is now available in clothing stores.

This new cosmetic is now available in clothing stores. 2x money and RP: This bonus is available for Flight School, Operation Paper Trail, VIP Work and Challenges, and Drop Zone.

This bonus is available for Flight School, Operation Paper Trail, VIP Work and Challenges, and Drop Zone. 3x money and RP: Transform Races get this higher multiplier.

Transform Races get this higher multiplier. Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Blista Kanjo, Novak, Toros, Beater Dukes, and Kamacho are available in this store.

Blista Kanjo, Novak, Toros, Beater Dukes, and Kamacho are available in this store. Luxury Autos Showroom: 8F Drafter and Schlagen GT can be bought here.

8F Drafter and Schlagen GT can be bought here. Prize Ride: Be in the top three for LS Car Meet Races in four consecutive days to get the Dominator GTT for free.

Be in the top three for LS Car Meet Races in four consecutive days to get the Dominator GTT for free. Podium vehicle: Lucky players can get the Journey II for free at the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel.

Likewise, here are all the discounts offered this week in GTA Online:

15% off: Throwables from the Gun Van

Throwables from the Gun Van 20% off: Hangars, Hangar upgrades, Pyro, and Armor from the Gun Van

Hangars, Hangar upgrades, Pyro, and Armor from the Gun Van 30% off: Conada, Alpha-Z1, 8F Drafter, Novak, and the Stun Gun from the Gun Van

Conada, Alpha-Z1, 8F Drafter, Novak, and the Stun Gun from the Gun Van 40% off: Gauntlet Classic Custom, Astron, and GTA+ members also get Heavy Rifle from the Gun Van at this discount

That's everything that players need to know about this week's update.

