How GTA Online players can earn $300K for free this week

GTA Online players have until May 25 to receive up to $300,000 in bonus money. Unique collectible items have been placed all over the map. Whether it's Los Santos or Blaine County, GTA Online players have a lot of ground to cover as the game offers the largest map in the entire series. And it comes as no surprise that Rockstar made sure to reward the player's curiosity.

Players already get a huge cash bonus for completing quests. However, they can also make some extra money on the side. For this week only, GTA Online is offering treasure seekers up to $300,000.

Here's what GTA Online players need to do to earn $300K

There are two different cash rewards this week. One of them is $200,000 while the other is $100,000. This article will explain how players can get both rewards; players must remember they only have a week left to get them.

Earn $200K on the following collectibles

100% completionists will have no trouble with these objectives. Rockstar is offering $200,000 for any player who completes the following sets:

El Rubio's Perico Pistol (1)

(1) Media Sticks (4)

(4) Movie Props (10)

(10) Playing Cards (54)

They only need to find one particular set to receive their cash prize. On a related note, players will also earn the following rewards:

Media Sticks : Circoloco Tee and a free mix for the Media Player

: Circoloco Tee and a free mix for the Media Player Movie Props : $50,000 and a Space Interloper outfit

: $50,000 and a Space Interloper outfit Playing Cards: 66,650 chips and a High Roller outfit

It's highly recommended that players look up online guides, specifically the GTA Series Videos, if they're having a hard time completing the sets. Better yet, they should also create a checklist to find every collectible item. This will help them avoid potential headaches when going on a scavenger hunt.

Players can also get an extra $100K

The fun doesn't end there for GTA Online players. Rockstar is also offering $100,000 for anybody who performs the following task:

Retrieve a Hidden Cache or a Treasure Chest on three separate days

According to Rockstar, once the requirements are met, the player's money will be delivered within 72 hours.

GTA Online players should definitely get started as soon as possible. They only have seven days to receive the reward. That said, they need only three days to complete both challenges.

It's best to get them over with right away. By doing so, players can focus on the rest of this week's events.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh