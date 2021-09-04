GTA Online will have to explore the entire map to find all the hidden collectibles; each of them offers a unique reward.

Collectibles are a part of basic gameplay design. This allows players to make use of their open world environment. Each of them will have to look high and low to find these hidden treasures. GTA Online has made players search for everything from signal jammers to movie props.

The rewards for these collectibles range from extra money to unique costumes. These incentives give players something else to do besides killing each other. Sometimes these collectibles are seasonal. Meanwhile, others may promote a new Rockstar game, such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here is the full list of collectibles in GTA Online

GTA Online always gives players something to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

This article will cover all the major collectibles in GTA Online. Each will have video instructions on where to find them. There have been several updates throughout the years. As a result, there is a lot to talk about.

Please note that some of the items are exclusive to enhanced versions of the game. This article will also not discuss Radio Antennas, since they have been discontinued for a while.

Stunt Jumps

Stunt jumps are a staple of the series. There are 50 in both Los Santos and Blaine County. GTA Online players should complete them to gain access to extra vehicle customization. It's only fair that the reward would be related to vehicles in general.

Playing Cards

Fittingly, this was released as part of the update for the Diamond Casino and Resort. There are 54 playing cards in total. This is the exact amount needed for any given card deck.

GTA Online players can unlock various rewards. These include extra chips, penthouse decorations, a High Roller outfit, and reputation points. Players can also get an exclusive gift for the Red Dead Online mode.

Action Figures

The Hardcore Comic Store gives players the task of finding all 100 action figures. They are spread across the entire map. Players who find them all can receive $50,000 for their efforts. They will also get a new haircut and a special outfit based on the Impotent Rage series.

Peyote Plants

Peyote plants are a seasonal item. Players should collect all 76 plants for a chance to play as Bigfoot. However, the conditions are very restrictive. Players have to eat a golden plant between 03.00-08.00am. Foggy weather is mandatory, which can make this a random event.

Signal Jammers

Avi Schwartzman wants players to destroy 50 signal jammers. He says the government is blocking his radio transmissions. Players can recruit him on their heists once the task is complete. They will also receive $50,000 and some reputation points for their efforts.

Movie Props

Solomon Richards wants GTA Online players to find 10 movie props for his studio. This was part of the update for Los Santos Special Summer. There are seven fixed props and three based on vehicle missions.

The reward is a Space Interloper outfit and an extra $50,000. Keep in mind, each prop is also worth $10,000, which totals to $100,000.

Hidden Caches

Since the Cayo Perico update, GTA Online players can find underwater collectibles. However, they reset every day. There are ten packages for the players to find. They will be rewarded with 500 reputation points and $7,500. Players can always search for these collectibles every single day.

Treasure Chests

In addition to the hidden caches, there are also treasure chests. Two of these collectibles will spawn every day on Cayo Perico. GTA Online players will get 1,000 reputation points and $15,000 for each chest.

Media Sticks

These collectibles were part of the recent Los Santos Tuners update. There are five in total. Collecting them will unlock new mixes on the Media Player. These can be found inside player properties, such as nightclubs and arcades.

Shipwrecks

This was released with the Los Santos Tuners update. There are a total of 30 spawn points for each shipwreck. However, only one will show up every day. Players need to find seven in a row to get the special Frontier Outfit.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul