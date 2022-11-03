How GTA Online players can get an extra $500K this month through Prime Gaming membership

Prime Gaming Members have the opportunity to get an extra $500K in GTA online just by logging in between November 3 and December 7, 2022. Not only that, but they will earn an additional $500K on top of that if they're a GTA Plus subscriber.

Both monetary bonuses are a one-time deal. These benefits also do not include the standard $125,000 that Prime Gaming Members get weekly. Ergo, players could potentially earn $625,000 in one week (or $1,125,000 if they're already a GTA+ subscriber).

Note: This extra cash is automatically delivered to the player's Maze Bank account.

Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to gaming.amazon.com/loot/gtaonline Prime Gaming Members get additional GTA$ bonuses this month.Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to @primegaming Prime Gaming Members get additional GTA$ bonuses this month.Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to @primegaming: gaming.amazon.com/loot/gtaonline https://t.co/ieiCx68rHn

Rockstar Games states the following when it comes to this extra money:

"All bonus GTA$ will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours at the start of the next weekly event."

Hence, players shouldn't be surprised if they don't get the money right away. If it doesn't arrive 72 hours later, gamers could always submit a ticket to Rockstar Games about the issue.

How to connect GTA Online to Prime Gaming

You need to link your Rockstar Games Social Club to your Prime Gaming account (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players must claim the loot from Prime Gaming to receive the extra $500,000 between November 3 and December 7, 2022. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Go to the official Prime Gaming website. Log in. Search for GTA Online or manually find it among other games. Click on it to see a page similar to the above image. Click on "Claim" and follow the instructions given to you.

Clicking on the "Instructions" tag to the left of the offer explains everything in full detail. Here is a hyperlink to Rockstar's official site for those who wish to link their accounts right away:

Prime Gaming costs $14.99 per month for most gamers.

GTA Plus benefits

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac https://t.co/Fq3gJk8oU6

GTA+ costs an extra $5.99 a month and gives players several rewards outside of the aforementioned $500,000. A new month of benefits has just been released on November 3, 2022. Freebies include:

SuperVolito

Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 1

CEO/VIP abilities and vehicle requests

Various clothes

Subscribers also get a guaranteed Panther Statue on their first attempt at the Cayo Perico Heist every week. Similarly, GTA Online players will get 1.5x extra cash from all of the original heists. All the benefits from November's GTA+ bonuses will expire on December 12, 2022.

If Prime Gaming seems too expensive for some players, then GTA+ is a cheaper way to get extra cash this month. Alternatively, one can have both to get even more free money.

