“It's a copy of GTA 6”: GTA 5 actor Ned Luke thinks Bryan Zampella gave Shawn Fonteno the next Grand Theft Auto title

Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno are best known as the voice actors of GTA 5's Michael and Franklin, and they recently had a livestream alluding to GTA 6. More specifically, Ned Luke made a quip talking about how Bryan Zampella gave Shawn Fonteno a briefcase with the next Grand Theft Auto title in it. That statement led to the two laughing.

"It's a copy of GTA 6" is likely a joke, given the circumstances. Still, some gamers might believe this is tied to some form of marketing, so it's worth covering below.

Bryan Zampella gave Shawn Fonteno the aforementioned briefcase in a short film known as Dead Drop.

GTA 5 actor Ned Luke told Shawn Fonteno, "It's a copy of GTA 6" about what was inside Bryan Zampella's briefcase

Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno were having some fun on a livestream, talking about various topics, some of which inevitably included GTA 6 and GTA 5. The first video shown in the above series of Tweets is the one relevant to Ned Luke's joke.

Shawn Fonteno talks about what could be inside the mysterious briefcase while the duo briefly discusses Bryan Zampella. Ned Luke later says, "It's a copy of GTA 6" at the 35-second mark in the first video shown in this Tweet as a response to the mystery of the suitcase.

Dead Drop

Dead Drop is a short film released by the Blast Crew back on September 14, 2023. It is four minutes and 19 seconds long, featuring Bryan Zampella and Shawn Fonteno. Many gamers used to think that Bryan Zampella voiced Jason in the next Grand Theft Auto game, yet that has never been decisively proven.

Some cheesy acting is involved in this footage, but the important part relevant to Ned Luke's comments from earlier occurs around the 4-minute mark of this video. Bryan Zampella asks Shawn Fonteno if he wants to see what's inside the briefcase, with the two acting shocked at whatever it is.

Fans never got to find out the truth of what could be in that suitcase, much like Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

Other livestream notes from the two GTA 5 actors

There was also an amusing scene where the actor for GTA 5's Michael joked that GTA 6 is coming out on Monday, as seen above. It is worth mentioning that there is no current confirmation surrounding GTA 6's potential announcement or release dates. Ned Luke's comment is most likely a joke, so readers shouldn't look too deep into it.

These two GTA 5 actors' recent livestream referenced GTA 6 a bunch. The key highlights were the briefcase joke, discussions of Bryan Zampella, and the aforementioned rumor of the game coming out on Monday. Another interesting part was that Blast Crew would apparently reveal what was inside the suitcase down the line.

Nothing official has been revealed about the next Grand Theft Auto game yet, except that it has been in development, as confirmed by Rockstar Games back in 2022. Current speculation leads people to believe that the game will be released in Fiscal 2025 due to Take-Two Interactive's high expectations for promising financial results by then.

