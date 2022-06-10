It's the last week GTA Online players can get a free game on the PS5

Rockstar Games wants to remind GTA Online players that June 14 is the last day to get a free game on the PlayStation 5.

The enhanced and expanded version was released back in March, specifically for the current generation of consoles. Rockstar wanted to make it worth the player's while, so they offered the game at no additional charge.

Of course, that offer was only for a limited time, and there are a few caveats to go along with it. PlayStation 5 players who still haven't gotten the game should act quickly. They only have less than a week to do so.

GTA Online players have until June 14 to get a free game on the PS5

Visit the PlayStation Store to get GTA Online for free

PlayStation @PlayStation One more week to get GTA Online for free on PS5 – now featuring adaptive triggers for greater immersion, putting control of Los Santos at your fingertips: play.st/GTAOnline One more week to get GTA Online for free on PS5 – now featuring adaptive triggers for greater immersion, putting control of Los Santos at your fingertips: play.st/GTAOnline https://t.co/eAqQqylekB

PlayStation 5 players can still get a free game, but only for a limited time. They simply need to visit the PlayStation Store. GTA Online will be free until June 14, so there isn't much time left.

However, online play requires PS Plus on the PlayStation 5. It's a paid subscription service with the following payment tiers:

One Month : $9.99

: $9.99 Three Months : $24.99

: $24.99 12 Months: $59.99

There are several benefits to purchasing this subscription, which goes far beyond GTA titles. PlayStation 5 players will have a library of free games to play with. Every month or so, they will also get exclusive member discounts.

Of course, online play is the most important aspect of PS Plus. GTA Online is a multiplayer experience, first and foremost.

Xbox Series X/S players also get a discount

Daniel Brockitt @DBrockitt007 On Xbox X/S with the main story & with the online version with (discount Price is $19.99 ~~~ (original price is $39.99)



Xbox X/S Standalone GTA Online version with (Discount price $9.99)

(original price is $19.99) On Xbox X/S with the main story & with the online version with (discount Price is $19.99 ~~~ (original price is $39.99) Xbox X/S Standalone GTA Online version with (Discount price $9.99)(original price is $19.99) https://t.co/1XiZ3yluza

Rockstar hasn't forgotten about the Xbox Series X/S. For the rest of this week, players can also save $10 on their next purchase. All they have to do is visit the Microsoft Store.

A standalone GTA Online normally costs $19.99. From now until June 14th, Xbox Series X/S players can buy it for only $9.99. The same goes for the standalone GTA 5 story mode. On a related note, both games would cost $39.98 altogether. Online play also requires an Xbox subscription.

These special discounts won't last forever, so players should act quickly. If they are seriously thinking about getting this game, it's now or never with these price reductions. Of course, it's not entirely free, since it requires paid subscriptions. However, it's very likely that online players already have one.

