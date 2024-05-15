Jim Cummings reveals he did voiceover for GTA 5

Jim Cummings, the iconic American voice actor who has appeared in around 400 roles in films, television, and video games, revealed on X on May 14 that he'd done voiceover work for GTA 5.

While this fact wasn't exactly a secret, very few players were actually aware of it. This is because Cummings mostly worked on NPC voice lines and wasn't related to a major story character in that title.

Moreover, Rockstar is known for having lesser-known talents lend their voice to its games. As such, an actor as popular as Jim Cummings revealing he worked on a Grand Theft Auto game may come as a surprise to many fans.

Jim Cummings makes X post about GTA 5 voice-acting role

In his X post from May 14, 2024, Jim Cummings shared that he'd voiced a few characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 and reenacted some of his lines from the game. This included dialogue used by several Ammu-Nation clerks and Blaine County police officers.

Additionally, he seems to have voiced Jeff Chartier, along with several radio commercials like the one for Los Santos Benders. Here are some lines he voiced for Ammu-Nation clerks:

"You going to be very long? I need to drop a deuce."

"Thanks for stopping by Ammu-Nation."

"I can take the serial number off anything you buy."

"I can't have you in here with a police escort."

"Protect yourself and have a nice f*****g day."

Meanwhile, here are the dialogues Jim Cummings provided for Blaine County police officers in GTA 5:

"Oh, Jimmy's going to have a lot of fun with your a** back at the station."

"You are one step away from becoming an internet video, a*****e."

"Oh, you're looking for a beat down. You got a chip on your shoulder?"

It should be noted that although Jim Cummings is most popularly known for voicing Winnie the Pooh, he's worked on several games other than GTA 5. For instance, he voiced the iconic villain The Master in Fallout, a role he admitted once admitted he didn't remember doing.

In addition, he's worked as a voice actor in popular titles like the Baldur's Gate Series, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, Fallout 4, Alpha Protocol, and several Winnie the Pooh games.

On a related note, GTA fans are busy trying to figure out the voice actors behind Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, and there have been plenty of speculations so far.