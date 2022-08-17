Last chance for GTA Online players to get $150k in Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's current event week is ending, and today (August 17) is the last day to take advantage of it. A free cash bonus of $150,000 is one of the largest bonuses available this week.

Every player can get this by simply finishing any Source Cargo mission in the game. Here are some more specifics on obtaining this virtual cash in the game at no cost.

How to obtain $150,000 bonus cash in GTA Online with Criminal Enterprises update

As mentioned above, the $150,000 cash reward can be availed by any GTA Online player who completes sourcing Cargo from their warehouse, and here are the steps to do so:

Simply entering their executive office and logging into their main computer is all CEOs and VIPs need to do.

They may enter the SecuroServ network and select the cargo they want to source from their Special Cargo Warehouse. One to three crates are available for selection by the player.

Additionally, they can pay Lupe to source the shipment on their behalf for $7,500. Lupe was added as the Cargo Warehouse Manager for players alongside the Criminal Enterprises update.

The $150,000 incentive will be sent into the player's in-game bank account within 72 hours of completing a Source Cargo mission. Another bonus reward that GTA Online players can obtain alongside this is the White Beat Off Headphones. The conditions for winning this item are somewhat similar.

Players must finish a Special Cargo Sell mission this week, which means that today is the last day to do so. Tomorrow's weekly update will reset these bonuses/rewards unless Rockstar decides to extend the time limit.

Other things to consider

The type of business that qualifies for the bonus is something that players must bear. Rockstar made it very clear in their related newswire article that players could only receive the $150,000 bonus through their Executive Offices. They should be eligible if they source their cargo from the relevant warehouse.

In recent weeks, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has provided several financial prizes, frequently via cargo missions from different businesses. The summer update has also brought about many changes for businesses in general.

For example, CEOs and VIPs no longer have to worry about griefers blowing up their cargo because they can now source it in private lobbies. There's also a 30% discount on Special Cargo Warehouses this week, which makes Source and Sell missions all the more advantageous.

Edited by Srijan Sen