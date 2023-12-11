Last chance to get GTA Online's Eclipse Blvd. Garage at 30% off ahead of Winter DLC 2023

GTA Online’s Eclipse Blvd. Garage, or Eclipse Boulevard Garage, is one of the most famous properties to own in 2023, and for good reasons. By being one of the biggest garages the game has to offer, it quickly became popular among car collectors around the globe. The ongoing weekly update allows gamers to get this amazing property at a staggering 30% discount.

However, the sale is coming to an end this Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Eclipse Blvd. Garage is discounted in GTA Online, but not for long

GTA Online December Update 2023 is the next major DLC patch expected to go live on December 12, 2023, ending the ongoing weekly event, along with the discounts. That means players have less than 24 hours now to obtain the Eclipse Blvd. Garage and save a lot of money on the purchase.

The 30% discount allows gamers to buy the property for only $1,918,000 and save around $822,000 of their hard-earned money. While the garage will stay even after the discounted period, this is the best time to invest in it, especially after Rockstar Games has hyped everyone with the GTA 6 trailer.

Everything important to know about the Eclipse Blvd. Garage

While the Florida Joker controversy takes away the spotlight from the currently active weekly event in Grand Theft Auto Online, it doesn’t take away anything from the fact that Eclipse Blvd. Garage is one of the best properties to own in the game today. Located on Eclipse Boulevard, gamers can store up to 50 different vehicles in it. It is based on the real-life 8335 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Once purchased, the owners are granted access to a roof patio where they can sit, along with one kitchenette area on each of the stories the garage offers. Players can get inside it either on foot by any door on the ground or roof or simply by entering the garage door with a vehicle.

They can easily set it as a spawn location from the Interaction Menu, after which they will spawn in the front side of the elevator on Basement Level 1 of the property.

Players can go to Dynasty8realestate.com in the game and get the garage on sale today.

With the GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 release date also expected to be December 12, 2023, gamers shouldn’t lose the opportunity to grab the Eclipse Blvd. Garage on discount and be ready for the upcoming new vehicles.

